Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

New fiction from Albom and Groff excerpted in free e-book

By Associated Press
2021/05/11 22:24
New fiction from Albom and Groff excerpted in free e-book

NEW YORK (AP) — A free e-book compilation includes excerpts from upcoming works by Mitch Albom, Lauren Groff, Rick Riordan and dozens of other writers.

“Buzz Books 2021: Fall/Winter” was released Tuesday by the industry newsletter Publishers Lunch. The 50 highlighted books include adult fiction, young adult books, nonfiction and debut works. Featured novels include Albom's “The Stranger In the Lifeboat,” Groff's “Matrix," Ruth Ozeki's “The Book of Form and Emptiness” and Bernhard Schlink's “Olga.”

The compilation also includes such nonfiction releases as Matthew Pearl's “Jemima Boone” and Sarah Ruhl's “Smile: The Story of a Face" and the young adult books “Vinyl Moon,” by Mahogany L. Browne, and Riordan's “Daughter of the Deep," his version of “20,000 Leagues Under the Sea."

____

“Buzz Books 2021” can be downloaded from Amazon.com, Apple, Barnes & Noble.com and other online retailers and from buzz.publishersmarketplace.com

Updated : 2021-05-11 23:56 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Salvadoran woman killed by cement mixer on Tainan street
Salvadoran woman killed by cement mixer on Tainan street
5 local COVID cases reported in Taiwan's Yilan County
5 local COVID cases reported in Taiwan's Yilan County
Taiwan military to sell old radars after F-16 retrofit
Taiwan military to sell old radars after F-16 retrofit
China struggling with semiconductor self-sufficiency
China struggling with semiconductor self-sufficiency
Taiwan reports 3 local COVID cases, 1 under investigation
Taiwan reports 3 local COVID cases, 1 under investigation
China could alter Taiwan invasion strategy by 2025: Analyst
China could alter Taiwan invasion strategy by 2025: Analyst
COVID-positive pilot went to bar in Howard Plaza Hotel Taipei
COVID-positive pilot went to bar in Howard Plaza Hotel Taipei
Taipei shuts down public gatherings amid community transmission in Taiwan
Taipei shuts down public gatherings amid community transmission in Taiwan
Chen declares Taiwan has community transmission
Chen declares Taiwan has community transmission
UNI Air plane makes emergency landing in Taipei
UNI Air plane makes emergency landing in Taipei