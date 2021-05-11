Alexa
National League Glance

By Associated Press
2021/05/11 22:01
All Times EDT

East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 16 13 .552 _
Philadelphia 18 17 .514 1
Atlanta 17 17 .500
Miami 15 19 .441
Washington 13 17 .433
Central Division
W L Pct GB
St. Louis 21 14 .600 _
Milwaukee 19 16 .543 2
Chicago 17 17 .500
Cincinnati 16 16 .500
Pittsburgh 14 20 .412
West Division
W L Pct GB
San Francisco 21 14 .600 _
San Diego 19 16 .543 2
Los Angeles 18 17 .514 3
Arizona 16 19 .457 5
Colorado 12 22 .353

___

Monday's Games

Cincinnati 14, Pittsburgh 1

Arizona 5, Miami 2

San Francisco 3, Texas 1

San Diego at Colorado, ppd.

Tuesday's Games

Texas at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Miami at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Baltimore (Harvey 3-2) at N.Y. Mets (Walker 2-1), 12:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Miley 4-2) at Pittsburgh (Cahill 1-4), 12:35 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Davies 2-2) at Cleveland (Hentges 1-0), 1:10 p.m.

San Diego (Snell 1-0) at Colorado (Gomber 2-4), 3:10 p.m., 1st game

San Diego (Darvish 3-1) at Colorado (TBD), 6:10 p.m., 2nd game

Philadelphia (Wheeler 3-2) at Washington (Lester 0-1), 7:05 p.m.

Toronto (Ryu 2-2) at Atlanta (Fried 1-1), 7:20 p.m.

St. Louis (Gant 2-3) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 2-1), 7:40 p.m.

Miami (Rogers 4-2) at Arizona (Gallen 1-1), 9:40 p.m.

Seattle (Dunn 1-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 4-1), 10:10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Toronto at Atlanta, 12:20 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 1:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 1:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Cincinnati at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Miami at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Updated : 2021-05-11 23:55 GMT+08:00

