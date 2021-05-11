Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

NHL Expanded Glance

By Associated Press
2021/05/11 22:00
NHL Expanded Glance

All Times EDT

NHL East Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away L10
y-Pittsburgh 56 37 16 3 77 196 156 22-4-2 15-12-1 8-2-0
x-Washington 55 35 15 5 75 189 162 16-8-3 19-7-2 6-3-1
x-Boston 55 33 15 7 73 167 134 18-7-3 15-8-4 6-3-1
x-N.Y. Islanders 56 32 17 7 71 156 128 21-4-3 11-13-4 3-4-3
N.Y. Rangers 56 27 23 6 60 177 157 14-11-3 13-12-3 4-6-0
Philadelphia 56 25 23 8 58 163 201 12-12-4 13-11-4 4-5-1
New Jersey 56 19 30 7 45 145 194 7-18-3 12-12-4 5-4-1
Buffalo 56 15 34 7 37 138 199 8-16-4 7-18-3 3-7-0
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away L10
y-Carolina 56 36 12 8 80 179 136 20-3-5 16-9-3 5-2-3
x-Florida 56 37 14 5 79 189 153 20-5-3 17-9-2 8-2-0
x-Tampa Bay 56 36 17 3 75 181 147 21-7-0 15-10-3 6-3-1
x-Nashville 56 31 23 2 64 156 154 18-10-0 13-13-2 7-2-1
Dallas 56 23 19 14 60 158 154 13-7-8 10-12-6 4-4-2
Chicago 56 24 25 7 55 161 186 13-11-4 11-14-3 3-5-2
Detroit 56 19 27 10 48 127 171 12-11-5 7-16-5 3-3-4
Columbus 56 18 26 12 48 137 187 11-9-8 7-17-4 3-4-3
West Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away L10
x-Vegas 55 39 14 2 80 185 124 21-5-2 18-9-0 7-3-0
x-Colorado 54 37 13 4 78 186 132 20-4-2 17-9-2 6-4-0
x-Minnesota 54 35 14 5 75 178 149 21-5-2 14-9-3 7-1-2
x-St. Louis 54 25 20 9 59 158 167 10-11-5 15-9-4 6-1-3
Arizona 56 24 26 6 54 153 176 12-12-4 12-14-2 4-5-1
Los Angeles 54 21 26 7 49 142 159 9-14-5 12-12-2 4-5-1
San Jose 55 21 27 7 49 151 193 11-12-4 10-15-3 3-5-2
Anaheim 56 17 30 9 43 126 179 6-18-4 11-12-5 3-5-2
North Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away L10
y-Toronto 54 35 13 6 76 182 140 18-7-3 17-6-3 7-1-2
x-Edmonton 54 34 18 2 70 178 147 16-11-0 18-7-2 7-3-0
x-Winnipeg 54 28 23 3 59 161 152 11-13-2 17-10-1 1-9-0
x-Montreal 55 24 21 10 58 156 164 13-11-3 11-10-7 4-5-1
Calgary 52 23 26 3 49 138 149 13-12-1 10-14-2 5-5-0
Ottawa 55 22 28 5 49 153 187 13-10-4 9-18-1 7-2-1
Vancouver 50 21 26 3 45 135 164 12-12-2 9-14-1 3-7-0

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season's temporary realignment.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

Monday's Games

Philadelphia 4, New Jersey 2

Edmonton 4, Montreal 3, OT

Boston 3, N.Y. Islanders 2, OT

Vancouver 3, Winnipeg 1

Dallas 5, Chicago 4, OT

St. Louis 2, Los Angeles 1, OT

Florida 4, Tampa Bay 0

Nashville 5, Carolina 0

Colorado 2, Vegas 1

Tuesday's Games

Boston at Washington, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Edmonton at Montreal, 5 p.m.

Toronto at Ottawa, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Minnesota at St. Louis, 9 p.m.

Vegas at San Jose, 9 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Minnesota at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Friday's Games

Toronto at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Updated : 2021-05-11 23:54 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Salvadoran woman killed by cement mixer on Tainan street
Salvadoran woman killed by cement mixer on Tainan street
5 local COVID cases reported in Taiwan's Yilan County
5 local COVID cases reported in Taiwan's Yilan County
Taiwan military to sell old radars after F-16 retrofit
Taiwan military to sell old radars after F-16 retrofit
China struggling with semiconductor self-sufficiency
China struggling with semiconductor self-sufficiency
Taiwan reports 3 local COVID cases, 1 under investigation
Taiwan reports 3 local COVID cases, 1 under investigation
China could alter Taiwan invasion strategy by 2025: Analyst
China could alter Taiwan invasion strategy by 2025: Analyst
COVID-positive pilot went to bar in Howard Plaza Hotel Taipei
COVID-positive pilot went to bar in Howard Plaza Hotel Taipei
Taipei shuts down public gatherings amid community transmission in Taiwan
Taipei shuts down public gatherings amid community transmission in Taiwan
Chen declares Taiwan has community transmission
Chen declares Taiwan has community transmission
UNI Air plane makes emergency landing in Taipei
UNI Air plane makes emergency landing in Taipei