All Times EDT

NHL

East Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away L10 y-Pittsburgh 56 37 16 3 77 196 156 22-4-2 15-12-1 8-2-0 x-Washington 55 35 15 5 75 189 162 16-8-3 19-7-2 6-3-1 x-Boston 55 33 15 7 73 167 134 18-7-3 15-8-4 6-3-1 x-N.Y. Islanders 56 32 17 7 71 156 128 21-4-3 11-13-4 3-4-3 N.Y. Rangers 56 27 23 6 60 177 157 14-11-3 13-12-3 4-6-0 Philadelphia 56 25 23 8 58 163 201 12-12-4 13-11-4 4-5-1 New Jersey 56 19 30 7 45 145 194 7-18-3 12-12-4 5-4-1 Buffalo 56 15 34 7 37 138 199 8-16-4 7-18-3 3-7-0

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away L10 y-Carolina 56 36 12 8 80 179 136 20-3-5 16-9-3 5-2-3 x-Florida 56 37 14 5 79 189 153 20-5-3 17-9-2 8-2-0 x-Tampa Bay 56 36 17 3 75 181 147 21-7-0 15-10-3 6-3-1 x-Nashville 56 31 23 2 64 156 154 18-10-0 13-13-2 7-2-1 Dallas 56 23 19 14 60 158 154 13-7-8 10-12-6 4-4-2 Chicago 56 24 25 7 55 161 186 13-11-4 11-14-3 3-5-2 Detroit 56 19 27 10 48 127 171 12-11-5 7-16-5 3-3-4 Columbus 56 18 26 12 48 137 187 11-9-8 7-17-4 3-4-3

West Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away L10 x-Vegas 55 39 14 2 80 185 124 21-5-2 18-9-0 7-3-0 x-Colorado 54 37 13 4 78 186 132 20-4-2 17-9-2 6-4-0 x-Minnesota 54 35 14 5 75 178 149 21-5-2 14-9-3 7-1-2 x-St. Louis 54 25 20 9 59 158 167 10-11-5 15-9-4 6-1-3 Arizona 56 24 26 6 54 153 176 12-12-4 12-14-2 4-5-1 Los Angeles 54 21 26 7 49 142 159 9-14-5 12-12-2 4-5-1 San Jose 55 21 27 7 49 151 193 11-12-4 10-15-3 3-5-2 Anaheim 56 17 30 9 43 126 179 6-18-4 11-12-5 3-5-2

North Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away L10 y-Toronto 54 35 13 6 76 182 140 18-7-3 17-6-3 7-1-2 x-Edmonton 54 34 18 2 70 178 147 16-11-0 18-7-2 7-3-0 x-Winnipeg 54 28 23 3 59 161 152 11-13-2 17-10-1 1-9-0 x-Montreal 55 24 21 10 58 156 164 13-11-3 11-10-7 4-5-1 Calgary 52 23 26 3 49 138 149 13-12-1 10-14-2 5-5-0 Ottawa 55 22 28 5 49 153 187 13-10-4 9-18-1 7-2-1 Vancouver 50 21 26 3 45 135 164 12-12-2 9-14-1 3-7-0

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season's temporary realignment.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

Monday's Games

Philadelphia 4, New Jersey 2

Edmonton 4, Montreal 3, OT

Boston 3, N.Y. Islanders 2, OT

Vancouver 3, Winnipeg 1

Dallas 5, Chicago 4, OT

St. Louis 2, Los Angeles 1, OT

Florida 4, Tampa Bay 0

Nashville 5, Carolina 0

Colorado 2, Vegas 1

Tuesday's Games

Boston at Washington, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Edmonton at Montreal, 5 p.m.

Toronto at Ottawa, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Minnesota at St. Louis, 9 p.m.

Vegas at San Jose, 9 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Minnesota at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Friday's Games

Toronto at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.