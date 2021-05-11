All Times EDT
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|L10
|y-Pittsburgh
|56
|37
|16
|3
|77
|196
|156
|22-4-2
|15-12-1
|8-2-0
|x-Washington
|55
|35
|15
|5
|75
|189
|162
|16-8-3
|19-7-2
|6-3-1
|x-Boston
|55
|33
|15
|7
|73
|167
|134
|18-7-3
|15-8-4
|6-3-1
|x-N.Y. Islanders
|56
|32
|17
|7
|71
|156
|128
|21-4-3
|11-13-4
|3-4-3
|N.Y. Rangers
|56
|27
|23
|6
|60
|177
|157
|14-11-3
|13-12-3
|4-6-0
|Philadelphia
|56
|25
|23
|8
|58
|163
|201
|12-12-4
|13-11-4
|4-5-1
|New Jersey
|56
|19
|30
|7
|45
|145
|194
|7-18-3
|12-12-4
|5-4-1
|Buffalo
|56
|15
|34
|7
|37
|138
|199
|8-16-4
|7-18-3
|3-7-0
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|L10
|y-Carolina
|56
|36
|12
|8
|80
|179
|136
|20-3-5
|16-9-3
|5-2-3
|x-Florida
|56
|37
|14
|5
|79
|189
|153
|20-5-3
|17-9-2
|8-2-0
|x-Tampa Bay
|56
|36
|17
|3
|75
|181
|147
|21-7-0
|15-10-3
|6-3-1
|x-Nashville
|56
|31
|23
|2
|64
|156
|154
|18-10-0
|13-13-2
|7-2-1
|Dallas
|56
|23
|19
|14
|60
|158
|154
|13-7-8
|10-12-6
|4-4-2
|Chicago
|56
|24
|25
|7
|55
|161
|186
|13-11-4
|11-14-3
|3-5-2
|Detroit
|56
|19
|27
|10
|48
|127
|171
|12-11-5
|7-16-5
|3-3-4
|Columbus
|56
|18
|26
|12
|48
|137
|187
|11-9-8
|7-17-4
|3-4-3
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|L10
|x-Vegas
|55
|39
|14
|2
|80
|185
|124
|21-5-2
|18-9-0
|7-3-0
|x-Colorado
|54
|37
|13
|4
|78
|186
|132
|20-4-2
|17-9-2
|6-4-0
|x-Minnesota
|54
|35
|14
|5
|75
|178
|149
|21-5-2
|14-9-3
|7-1-2
|x-St. Louis
|54
|25
|20
|9
|59
|158
|167
|10-11-5
|15-9-4
|6-1-3
|Arizona
|56
|24
|26
|6
|54
|153
|176
|12-12-4
|12-14-2
|4-5-1
|Los Angeles
|54
|21
|26
|7
|49
|142
|159
|9-14-5
|12-12-2
|4-5-1
|San Jose
|55
|21
|27
|7
|49
|151
|193
|11-12-4
|10-15-3
|3-5-2
|Anaheim
|56
|17
|30
|9
|43
|126
|179
|6-18-4
|11-12-5
|3-5-2
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|L10
|y-Toronto
|54
|35
|13
|6
|76
|182
|140
|18-7-3
|17-6-3
|7-1-2
|x-Edmonton
|54
|34
|18
|2
|70
|178
|147
|16-11-0
|18-7-2
|7-3-0
|x-Winnipeg
|54
|28
|23
|3
|59
|161
|152
|11-13-2
|17-10-1
|1-9-0
|x-Montreal
|55
|24
|21
|10
|58
|156
|164
|13-11-3
|11-10-7
|4-5-1
|Calgary
|52
|23
|26
|3
|49
|138
|149
|13-12-1
|10-14-2
|5-5-0
|Ottawa
|55
|22
|28
|5
|49
|153
|187
|13-10-4
|9-18-1
|7-2-1
|Vancouver
|50
|21
|26
|3
|45
|135
|164
|12-12-2
|9-14-1
|3-7-0
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season's temporary realignment.
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
Philadelphia 4, New Jersey 2
Edmonton 4, Montreal 3, OT
Boston 3, N.Y. Islanders 2, OT
Vancouver 3, Winnipeg 1
Dallas 5, Chicago 4, OT
St. Louis 2, Los Angeles 1, OT
Florida 4, Tampa Bay 0
Nashville 5, Carolina 0
Colorado 2, Vegas 1
Boston at Washington, 7 p.m.
Vancouver at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Edmonton at Montreal, 5 p.m.
Toronto at Ottawa, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Minnesota at St. Louis, 9 p.m.
Vegas at San Jose, 9 p.m.
Minnesota at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Vancouver at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Toronto at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.