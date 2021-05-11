Alexa
MLS Glance

By Associated Press
2021/05/11 22:05
All Times EDT

Eastern Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
New York City FC 2 1 1 7 9 3
New England 2 1 1 7 5 5
New York 2 2 0 6 7 5
Orlando City 1 0 3 6 5 2
Nashville 1 0 3 6 6 4
Columbus 1 0 2 5 3 1
Atlanta 1 1 2 5 5 4
Montreal 1 1 2 5 6 6
Inter Miami CF 1 1 2 5 5 5
Philadelphia 1 2 1 4 3 4
D.C. United 1 3 0 3 4 9
Toronto FC 0 2 1 1 4 8
Chicago 0 3 1 1 3 9
Cincinnati 0 2 1 1 2 10
Western Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Seattle 3 0 1 10 10 2
San Jose 3 1 0 9 10 5
LA Galaxy 3 1 0 9 8 8
Vancouver 2 1 1 7 5 3
Sporting Kansas City 2 1 1 7 6 6
Colorado 2 1 1 7 5 5
Real Salt Lake 2 1 0 6 6 4
Austin FC 2 2 0 6 5 5
FC Dallas 1 1 2 5 6 5
Los Angeles FC 1 1 2 5 5 4
Houston 1 1 2 5 5 5
Portland 1 3 0 3 4 8
Minnesota United 0 4 0 0 3 10

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Friday, May 7

San Jose 2, Real Salt Lake 1

Saturday, May 8

Philadelphia 2, Chicago 0

New York 2, Toronto FC 0

Columbus 3, D.C. United 1

Nashville 2, New England 0

Vancouver 2, Montreal 0

Houston 1, FC Dallas 1, tie

New York City FC 1, Orlando City 1, tie

LA Galaxy 2, Los Angeles FC 1

Colorado 3, Minnesota 2

Sunday, May 9

Atlanta 1, Miami 1, tie

Seattle 2, Portland 1

Sporting Kansas City 2, Austin FC 1

Wednesday, May 12

Columbus at Toronto FC, 7 p.m.

New England at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Montreal at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Minnesota, 9 p.m.

Seattle at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday, May 13

Chicago at D.C. United, 8 p.m.

Saturday, May 15

Toronto FC at New York City FC, 1 p.m.

Austin FC at LA Galaxy, 3:30 p.m.

Montreal at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

New York at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

FC Dallas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Houston at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Nashville at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

Portland at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Sunday, May 16

Vancouver at Sporting Kansas City, 2 p.m.

Miami at Cincinnati, 4 p.m.

Columbus at New England, 6 p.m.

Orlando City at D.C. United, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Seattle, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 22

Cincinnati at Montreal, 1 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Portland, 3:30 p.m.

Miami at Chicago, 6 p.m.

Toronto FC at Orlando City, 7 p.m.

Columbus at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.

New York at New England, 8 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at FC Dallas, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at Houston, 9 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Colorado at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

Updated : 2021-05-11 23:54 GMT+08:00

