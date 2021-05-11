Alexa
Baseball Expanded Glance

By Associated Press
2021/05/11 22:01
All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Boston 22 14 .611 _ _ 6-4 L-1 10-9 12-5
New York 18 16 .529 3 _ 7-3 W-2 11-9 7-7
Tampa Bay 19 17 .528 3 _ 6-4 W-1 7-10 12-7
Toronto 17 16 .515 ½ 6-4 L-1 7-4 10-12
Baltimore 16 19 .457 5-5 W-1 5-13 11-6
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Chicago 19 13 .594 _ _ 7-3 W-3 9-6 10-7
Cleveland 18 14 .563 1 _ 7-3 W-1 8-7 10-7
Kansas City 16 17 .485 1-9 L-8 8-12 8-5
Minnesota 12 20 .375 7 5 5-5 L-1 6-11 6-9
Detroit 10 24 .294 10 8 2-8 W-1 5-10 5-14
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Oakland 21 15 .583 _ _ 5-5 L-1 13-11 8-4
Houston 18 17 .514 ½ 5-5 L-1 9-9 9-8
Seattle 18 17 .514 ½ 5-5 L-2 9-8 9-9
Texas 18 19 .486 7-3 L-1 9-10 9-9
Los Angeles 16 18 .471 4 2 4-6 W-2 8-9 8-9

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 16 13 .552 _ _ 7-3 W-5 9-4 7-9
Philadelphia 18 17 .514 1 1 6-4 L-2 13-6 5-11
Atlanta 17 17 .500 5-5 W-2 9-8 8-9
Miami 15 19 .441 4-5 L-3 8-9 7-10
Washington 13 17 .433 5-5 L-2 8-8 5-9
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
St. Louis 21 14 .600 _ _ 8-2 W-3 12-8 9-6
Milwaukee 19 16 .543 2 _ 4-6 W-2 8-8 11-8
Chicago 17 17 .500 7-3 L-1 13-8 4-9
Cincinnati 16 16 .500 6-4 W-1 10-7 6-9
Pittsburgh 14 20 .412 2-8 L-1 5-8 9-12
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
San Francisco 21 14 .600 _ _ 5-5 W-1 13-4 8-10
San Diego 19 16 .543 2 _ 6-4 W-1 9-10 10-6
Los Angeles 18 17 .514 3 1 2-8 L-1 8-5 10-12
Arizona 16 19 .457 5 3 3-7 W-1 7-5 9-14
Colorado 12 22 .353 3-7 L-3 10-8 2-14

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE Monday's Games

Baltimore 4, Boston 1

L.A. Angels 5, Houston 4

San Francisco 3, Texas 1

Tuesday's Games

Texas at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Baltimore at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Baltimore (Harvey 3-2) at N.Y. Mets (Walker 2-1), 12:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Davies 2-2) at Cleveland (Hentges 1-0), 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Duffy 4-2) at Detroit (Mize 1-3), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 4-1) at Tampa Bay (Fleming 2-3), 7:10 p.m.

Oakland (TBD) at Boston (Rodríguez 5-0), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Ryu 2-2) at Atlanta (Fried 1-1), 7:20 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Heaney 1-2) at Houston (Urquidy 3-2), 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Happ 2-0) at Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 1-1), 8:10 p.m.

Seattle (Dunn 1-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 4-1), 10:10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Toronto at Atlanta, 12:20 p.m.

Kansas City at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Monday's Games

Cincinnati 14, Pittsburgh 1

Arizona 5, Miami 2

San Francisco 3, Texas 1

San Diego at Colorado, ppd.

Tuesday's Games

Texas at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Miami at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Baltimore (Harvey 3-2) at N.Y. Mets (Walker 2-1), 12:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Miley 4-2) at Pittsburgh (Cahill 1-4), 12:35 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Davies 2-2) at Cleveland (Hentges 1-0), 1:10 p.m.

San Diego (Snell 1-0) at Colorado (Gomber 2-4), 3:10 p.m., 1st game

San Diego (Darvish 3-1) at Colorado (TBD), 6:10 p.m., 2nd game

Philadelphia (Wheeler 3-2) at Washington (Lester 0-1), 7:05 p.m.

Toronto (Ryu 2-2) at Atlanta (Fried 1-1), 7:20 p.m.

St. Louis (Gant 2-3) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 2-1), 7:40 p.m.

Miami (Rogers 4-2) at Arizona (Gallen 1-1), 9:40 p.m.

Seattle (Dunn 1-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 4-1), 10:10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Toronto at Atlanta, 12:20 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 1:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 1:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Cincinnati at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Miami at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Updated : 2021-05-11 23:53 GMT+08:00

