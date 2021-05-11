Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Spain adopts landmark law to protect 'gig' delivery workers

By ARITZ PARRA , Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/05/11 21:05
Spain adopts landmark law to protect 'gig' delivery workers

MADRID (AP) — Spain approved a pioneering law Tuesday that gives delivery platforms a mid-August deadline to hire the workers currently freelancing for them and that requires transparency of artificial intelligence used to manage workforces.

The new law approved by the center-left ruling coalition comes in the wake of a ruling by Spain's top court last year and at a time when other countries in Europe and elsewhere are deciding on a labor model for the so-called gig economy.

The government's move has angered digital businesses and some food delivery workers who took to the streets on Tuesday in different Spanish cities because they say that remaining self-employed benefits them.

Labor Minister Yolanda Díaz said Spain was the first country to take legislation on the relationship between delivery platforms and their workforce this far.

“We are at the vanguard and the world is looking at us,” Díaz told reporters following a weekly Cabinet meeting.

She said the move was an effort to protect the most vulnerable and that reflected the “new winds” that across the world were implementing trying to increase the wellbeing of citizens.

“Workers cannot leave their soul on the keyboard of our laptops or on electronic gadgets,” Díaz said.

The government's law has been the result of an agreement with the country's main workers' unions and industry associations, although smaller groups representing Uber Eats, Deliveroo, Glovo and other main players in the market claim they have been sidelined in the negotiations.

Updated : 2021-05-11 22:23 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Salvadoran woman killed by cement mixer on Tainan street
Salvadoran woman killed by cement mixer on Tainan street
Taiwan military to sell old radars after F-16 retrofit
Taiwan military to sell old radars after F-16 retrofit
5 local COVID cases reported in Taiwan's Yilan County
5 local COVID cases reported in Taiwan's Yilan County
China struggling with semiconductor self-sufficiency
China struggling with semiconductor self-sufficiency
Taiwan reports 3 local COVID cases, 1 under investigation
Taiwan reports 3 local COVID cases, 1 under investigation
China could alter Taiwan invasion strategy by 2025: Analyst
China could alter Taiwan invasion strategy by 2025: Analyst
COVID-positive pilot went to bar in Howard Plaza Hotel Taipei
COVID-positive pilot went to bar in Howard Plaza Hotel Taipei
UNI Air plane makes emergency landing in Taipei
UNI Air plane makes emergency landing in Taipei
Taipei shuts down public gatherings amid community transmission in Taiwan
Taipei shuts down public gatherings amid community transmission in Taiwan
Video shows massive fire break out in Kaohsiung steel mill
Video shows massive fire break out in Kaohsiung steel mill