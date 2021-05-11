Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Victoria's Secret to be spun off a year after sale collapsed

By MICHELLE CHAPMAN , AP Business Writer, Associated Press
2021/05/11 20:48
This Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021 photo shows the entrance to a Victoria's Secret store at a shopping mall in Pittsburgh. Brands plans to spin off Victor...

This Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021 photo shows the entrance to a Victoria's Secret store at a shopping mall in Pittsburgh. Brands plans to spin off Victor...

A year after an agreement to sell Victoria’s Secret fell apart as the pandemic emptied malls nationwide, the chain will be spun off by its owner to become a separate company.

L Brands, based in Columbus, Ohio, has been shopping the struggling chain elsewhere since the collapse of that deal and said it had held talks with a number of potential buyers, but it appears it could not come to an agreement on price.

Victoria's Secret was to be sold to Sycamore Partners last year but the private equity firm sued to get out of the deal citing the coronavirus pandemic. At that point, Victoria's Secret was forced to close stores and sales, which had been falling as the brand fell out of favor, evaporated.

With the decision announced Tuesday, L Brands created two independent, publicly traded companies, the other being Bath & Body Works.

The split becomes official in August if approved by the board at L Brands.

Updated : 2021-05-11 22:22 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Salvadoran woman killed by cement mixer on Tainan street
Salvadoran woman killed by cement mixer on Tainan street
Taiwan military to sell old radars after F-16 retrofit
Taiwan military to sell old radars after F-16 retrofit
5 local COVID cases reported in Taiwan's Yilan County
5 local COVID cases reported in Taiwan's Yilan County
China struggling with semiconductor self-sufficiency
China struggling with semiconductor self-sufficiency
Taiwan reports 3 local COVID cases, 1 under investigation
Taiwan reports 3 local COVID cases, 1 under investigation
China could alter Taiwan invasion strategy by 2025: Analyst
China could alter Taiwan invasion strategy by 2025: Analyst
COVID-positive pilot went to bar in Howard Plaza Hotel Taipei
COVID-positive pilot went to bar in Howard Plaza Hotel Taipei
UNI Air plane makes emergency landing in Taipei
UNI Air plane makes emergency landing in Taipei
Taipei shuts down public gatherings amid community transmission in Taiwan
Taipei shuts down public gatherings amid community transmission in Taiwan
Video shows massive fire break out in Kaohsiung steel mill
Video shows massive fire break out in Kaohsiung steel mill