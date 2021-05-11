Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Scotland's McLean to miss Euro 2020 due to knee injury

By Associated Press
2021/05/11 19:46
Scotland's McLean to miss Euro 2020 due to knee injury

NORWICH, England (AP) — The player whose decisive penalties in two playoff shootouts helped Scotland to its first European Championship in 25 years was on Tuesday ruled out of the tournament through injury.

Norwich midfielder Kenny McLean sustained “significant damage” to a ligament in his right knee in the last league game of the season on Saturday and will be out for 12 weeks, the club said.

McLean wrote on Twitter he was “absolutely devastated to have picked up an injury that will mean I’ll miss the Euros.”

Scotland opens its Euro 2020 program on June 14 in Glasgow against the Czech Republic. The Scots then play England at Wembley Stadium and return home to host Croatia at Hampden Park.

Scotland advanced to its first Euros since 1996 after playoff wins against Israel and Serbia last year. McLean scored the fifth penalty each time as Scotland scored all of its spot kicks.

McLean and Norwich had already sealed promotion to the English Premier League and secured the second-tier title before ending their season in a 2-2 draw at Barnsley last weekend.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-05-11 20:52 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan military to sell old radars after F-16 retrofit
Taiwan military to sell old radars after F-16 retrofit
Salvadoran woman killed by cement mixer on Tainan street
Salvadoran woman killed by cement mixer on Tainan street
5 local COVID cases reported in Taiwan's Yilan County
5 local COVID cases reported in Taiwan's Yilan County
Taiwan reports 3 local COVID cases, 1 under investigation
Taiwan reports 3 local COVID cases, 1 under investigation
China struggling with semiconductor self-sufficiency
China struggling with semiconductor self-sufficiency
China could alter Taiwan invasion strategy by 2025: Analyst
China could alter Taiwan invasion strategy by 2025: Analyst
COVID-positive pilot went to bar in Howard Plaza Hotel Taipei
COVID-positive pilot went to bar in Howard Plaza Hotel Taipei
UNI Air plane makes emergency landing in Taipei
UNI Air plane makes emergency landing in Taipei
Video shows massive fire break out in Kaohsiung steel mill
Video shows massive fire break out in Kaohsiung steel mill
Taiwan pilot tests positive for COVID after first jab
Taiwan pilot tests positive for COVID after first jab