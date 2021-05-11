Alexa
The Latest: Israeli strike targets Gaza apartment building

By Associated Press
2021/05/11 19:08
A Palestinian searches for survivors under the rubble of a destroyed rooftop of a residential building which was hit by Israeli missile strikes, at th...
Rockets are launched from Gaza Strip to Israel, Tuesday, May 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Hatem Moussa)
Relatives of 11-year-old Hussain Hamad, who was killed by an explosion during the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, react during his funeral ...
Palestinian mourners carry the body of 11-year-old Hussain Hamad, who was killed by an explosion during the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas,...
Avi Korkas, a municipality worker, examines the damages of a municipality office in charge of an outdoor food market, that was torched after a night o...
A Israeli soldier takes cover as an Iron Dome air defense system launches to intercept a rocket from the Gaza Strip, in Ashkelon, southern Israel, Tue...
Palestinians inspect the rubble of Ice factory and mechanic garages destroyed by Israeli airstrikes, in Gaza City, Tuesday, May 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Ad...
Mourners chant Islamic slogans while they carry the body of Amira Soboh, and her 19-year-old disabled son Abdelrahman, who were killed in Israeli airs...
A Palestinian man inspects the rubble of a partially destroyed residential building after it was hit by Israeli missile strikes, at the Shati refugee ...

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Latest on confrontations between Israelis and Palestinians (all times local):

1:36 p.m.

An Israeli airstrike has hit another high-rise building in the middle of Gaza City.

Local media reported that Tuesday's airstrike killed an unknown number of militants inside.

But the airstrike in the middle class Rimal neighborhood sent terrified residents of the building into the streets. They included screaming women and children, some of whom were barefoot.

Earlier Tuesday, Israel hit a high-rise where it said a Hamas commander was hiding. Palestinian health officials said a woman and her 19-year-old disabled son were killed. The fate of the Hamas commander was not immediately known.

Since Monday, Gaza militants have also fired hundreds of rockets toward Israel.

The escalation in the conflict was sparked by weeks of tensions in contested Jerusalem.

Updated : 2021-05-11 20:51 GMT+08:00

