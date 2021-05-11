China to become aged society for foreseeable future: Chinese official

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — China will face the reality of an aged society for the foreseeable future, as 13.5 percent of the country’s population is aged 65 or older, according to China’s National Bureau of Statistics Commissioner Ning Jizhe (寧吉喆).

China disclosed the results of the 7th national census on Tuesday (May 11), which showed that the country’s population was 1.4 billion people, an increase of 72 million, or 5.4 percent, from the previous census in 2010.

Among the population, 723 million people, or 51.2 percent, were male, while 688 million, or 48.8 percent, were female, the data showed. The sex ratio (female=100, male to female) was 105, a slight decline compared with 2010. However, the ratio still indicated a serious gender imbalance among the population.

There were 264 million people in the age group of 60 and over, accounting for 18.7 percent of the population. Specifically, there were 191 million people who were 65 and over, accounting for 13.5 percent. Compared with 10 years ago, the population of the two age groups increased by 5.4 percent and 4.6 percent, respectively.

Ning said the fact that seniors accounted for the largest population increases among all age groups signified that China has become an aged society and will remain so for the foreseeable future.

In addition, a total of 1.4 million foreigners residing in China were counted in the census, of which 157,886 were Taiwanese nationals.