Tuesday At Foro Italico Rome Purse: €2,082,960 Surface: Red clay ROME (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Internazionali BNL d'Italia at Foro Italico (seedings in parentheses): Men's Singles Round of 64

John Millman, Australia, def. Dusan Lajovic, Serbia, 6-3, 6-4.

Roberto Bautista Agut (10), Spain, def. Tommy Paul, United States, 6-3, 6-4.

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, Spain, def. Grigor Dimitrov (16), Bulgaria, 6-4, 7-6 (2).

Women's Singles

Round of 64

Kristina Mladenovic, France, def. Belinda Bencic (10), Switzerland, 6-3, 6-4.

Women's Doubles

Round of 32

Sharon Fichman, Canada, and Giuliana Olmos, Mexico, def. Bethanie Mattek-Sands and Jessica Pegula, United States, 3-6, 6-2, 10-3.