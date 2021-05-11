Taiwan doctors receive incentives for identifying local COVID cases

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Two doctors in New Taipei City and Yilan County were awarded by the government on Tuesday (May 11) for successfully identifying local coronavirus patients who are believed to be linked to two new separate community clusters.

After winning global accolades for its effective handling of the coronavirus pandemic, Taiwan on Tuesday reported seven local cases, including six with unknown sources of infection. While one case was linked to a cluster involving pilots from China Airlines, Health Minister Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said the other six were likely a part of two new community clusters.

Among the six cases, five (case No. 1,202 and cases 1,208–1,211) were employees of the Galaxy Baccarat (銀河百家樂) amusement arcade on Zhongzheng North Road in Yilan County's Luodong Township. Meanwhile, case No. 1,203 is a Taiwanese man who formerly served as a regional chairman for Lions Clubs International in New Taipei's Luzhou District.

Central Epidemic Command Center official Lo Yi-chun (羅一鈞) pointed out that three of the new cases were reported by two emergency doctors prior to their diagnosis. He said the keen observation and alertness of the doctors had helped bring awareness to the new clusters quickly.

As a result, the two doctors will receive NT$10,000 (US$359) for each of the three patients they helped identify, Lo said, citing Article 5 of the Regulations Governing Awards for the Control of Communicable Diseases. Health Minister Chen also praised them for making a "great contribution" to the country's effort in containing the pandemic.