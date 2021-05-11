Taiwan to lift ban on Indonesian workers if daily COVID cases lower than 5,000

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan is willing to reopen its borders for workers from Indonesia if the latter country’s daily new coronavirus cases stay below 5,000 for one week, Indonesia’s Minister of Manpower Ida Fauziyah said Tuesday (May 11).

Taiwan imposed a ban last December as a relatively high number of Indonesian arrivals tested positive for the virus.

In a statement on the Ministry of Manpower website, Fauziyah pointed out that the total number of new cases in Indonesia had dropped to 3,922 on Sunday (May 9). If the daily increase stayed below 5,000 for a full week, Taiwan could reopen its borders for Indonesian workers.

Fauziyah said the figure was the result of talks between Taiwan’s Ministry of Labor (MOL) and the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC). The MOL had warned labor brokers in the Southeast Asian country to avoid infections among workers before their eventual trip to Taiwan, lest new restrictions became necessary, CNA reported.

The MOL and the CECC discussions dated back to March, but at the time Indonesia was registering up to 5,600 new COVID infections a day, making a reopening of the Taiwanese labor market unlikely at the time.

Now that the situation has improved, it is time for Taiwan to reconsider and begin talks about lifting the ban on Indonesian workers, according to Fauziyah.