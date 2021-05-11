Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwan to lift ban on Indonesian workers if daily COVID cases lower than 5,000

Indonesia's manpower minister optimistic that figure can be maintained for a week

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/05/11 17:04
Indonesian workers in Taiwan 

Indonesian workers in Taiwan  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan is willing to reopen its borders for workers from Indonesia if the latter country’s daily new coronavirus cases stay below 5,000 for one week, Indonesia’s Minister of Manpower Ida Fauziyah said Tuesday (May 11).

Taiwan imposed a ban last December as a relatively high number of Indonesian arrivals tested positive for the virus.

In a statement on the Ministry of Manpower website, Fauziyah pointed out that the total number of new cases in Indonesia had dropped to 3,922 on Sunday (May 9). If the daily increase stayed below 5,000 for a full week, Taiwan could reopen its borders for Indonesian workers.

Fauziyah said the figure was the result of talks between Taiwan’s Ministry of Labor (MOL) and the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC). The MOL had warned labor brokers in the Southeast Asian country to avoid infections among workers before their eventual trip to Taiwan, lest new restrictions became necessary, CNA reported.

The MOL and the CECC discussions dated back to March, but at the time Indonesia was registering up to 5,600 new COVID infections a day, making a reopening of the Taiwanese labor market unlikely at the time.

Now that the situation has improved, it is time for Taiwan to reconsider and begin talks about lifting the ban on Indonesian workers, according to Fauziyah.
Indonesia
Indonesian workers
Ministry of Manpower
Ida Fauziyah
Ministry of Labor
CECC
COVID-19 infections

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan reports 11 imported COVID cases, 4 from India
Taiwan reports 11 imported COVID cases, 4 from India
2021/05/10 17:44
COVID-positive pilot went to bar in Howard Plaza Hotel Taipei
COVID-positive pilot went to bar in Howard Plaza Hotel Taipei
2021/05/10 16:48
Taiwan wants to join UK’s quarantine-free green list
Taiwan wants to join UK’s quarantine-free green list
2021/05/08 19:51
Taiwan confirms 3 COVID cases imported from Philippines, Netherlands
Taiwan confirms 3 COVID cases imported from Philippines, Netherlands
2021/05/08 14:50
Taiwan pilot tests positive for COVID after first jab
Taiwan pilot tests positive for COVID after first jab
2021/05/08 14:28

Updated : 2021-05-11 17:48 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan military to sell old radars after F-16 retrofit
Taiwan military to sell old radars after F-16 retrofit
Taiwan reports 3 local COVID cases, 1 under investigation
Taiwan reports 3 local COVID cases, 1 under investigation
China struggling with semiconductor self-sufficiency
China struggling with semiconductor self-sufficiency
China could alter Taiwan invasion strategy by 2025: Analyst
China could alter Taiwan invasion strategy by 2025: Analyst
COVID-positive pilot went to bar in Howard Plaza Hotel Taipei
COVID-positive pilot went to bar in Howard Plaza Hotel Taipei
5 local COVID cases reported in Taiwan's Yilan County
5 local COVID cases reported in Taiwan's Yilan County
Salvadoran woman killed by cement mixer on Tainan street
Salvadoran woman killed by cement mixer on Tainan street
UNI Air plane makes emergency landing in Taipei
UNI Air plane makes emergency landing in Taipei
Video shows massive fire break out in Kaohsiung steel mill
Video shows massive fire break out in Kaohsiung steel mill
Taiwan pilot tests positive for COVID after first jab
Taiwan pilot tests positive for COVID after first jab