Taiwan heightens COVID alert after cluster infections reported

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) has heightened its COVID-19 alert to the second level after several domestic transmissions with unknown sources were reported recently, according to a CECC new release.

The heightened level of alert is effective immediately from now until June 8 in order to prevent further community transmissions, the center said. As pursuant to the heightened alert level, restrictive measures regarding outings, gatherings, and public transportation are put in place as follows:

Organizers of all events must require participants to maintain social distance, wear masks or use partitions, leave personal information, and have their temperatures checked. Organizers will also need to disinfect the venues and control the number of participants.

Outdoor events with more than 500 participants or indoor events with more than 100 should be essentially suspended, the center said. However, organizers of such events who have plans to make socially distant seating arrangements, enforce personal information recording, require masking, and prohibit eating and drinking, may apply to local authorities for approval.

The new rules also stipulate that no eating or drinking will be allowed on any Taiwan Railway and Taiwan High Speed Rail (THSR) car as well as on buses. Beginning from May 15, no standing will be allowed on any Taiwan Railway or THSR trains traveling across municipalities, according to the center.