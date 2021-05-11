Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Food Safety & Health

Taiwan heightens COVID alert after cluster infections reported

Beginning May 15, no standing tickets allowed on Taiwan Railway or THSR trains between cities

  340
By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/05/11 17:25
Taiwan heightens COVID alert after cluster infections reported

(CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) has heightened its COVID-19 alert to the second level after several domestic transmissions with unknown sources were reported recently, according to a CECC new release.

The heightened level of alert is effective immediately from now until June 8 in order to prevent further community transmissions, the center said. As pursuant to the heightened alert level, restrictive measures regarding outings, gatherings, and public transportation are put in place as follows:

Organizers of all events must require participants to maintain social distance, wear masks or use partitions, leave personal information, and have their temperatures checked. Organizers will also need to disinfect the venues and control the number of participants.

Outdoor events with more than 500 participants or indoor events with more than 100 should be essentially suspended, the center said. However, organizers of such events who have plans to make socially distant seating arrangements, enforce personal information recording, require masking, and prohibit eating and drinking, may apply to local authorities for approval.

The new rules also stipulate that no eating or drinking will be allowed on any Taiwan Railway and Taiwan High Speed Rail (THSR) car as well as on buses. Beginning from May 15, no standing will be allowed on any Taiwan Railway or THSR trains traveling across municipalities, according to the center.
THSR
CECC
community transmission
Taiwan Railway

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan wants to join UK’s quarantine-free green list
Taiwan wants to join UK’s quarantine-free green list
2021/05/08 19:51
Taiwan confirms 3 COVID cases imported from Philippines, Netherlands
Taiwan confirms 3 COVID cases imported from Philippines, Netherlands
2021/05/08 14:50
Taiwan pilot tests positive for COVID after first jab
Taiwan pilot tests positive for COVID after first jab
2021/05/08 14:28
Parents of American killed in Hualien train crash to sue TRA for 'gross negligence'
Parents of American killed in Hualien train crash to sue TRA for 'gross negligence'
2021/05/04 19:16
CECC head praises 'Taiwan model' in Canadian publication
CECC head praises 'Taiwan model' in Canadian publication
2021/05/04 11:15

Updated : 2021-05-11 17:48 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan military to sell old radars after F-16 retrofit
Taiwan military to sell old radars after F-16 retrofit
Taiwan reports 3 local COVID cases, 1 under investigation
Taiwan reports 3 local COVID cases, 1 under investigation
China struggling with semiconductor self-sufficiency
China struggling with semiconductor self-sufficiency
China could alter Taiwan invasion strategy by 2025: Analyst
China could alter Taiwan invasion strategy by 2025: Analyst
COVID-positive pilot went to bar in Howard Plaza Hotel Taipei
COVID-positive pilot went to bar in Howard Plaza Hotel Taipei
5 local COVID cases reported in Taiwan's Yilan County
5 local COVID cases reported in Taiwan's Yilan County
Salvadoran woman killed by cement mixer on Tainan street
Salvadoran woman killed by cement mixer on Tainan street
UNI Air plane makes emergency landing in Taipei
UNI Air plane makes emergency landing in Taipei
Video shows massive fire break out in Kaohsiung steel mill
Video shows massive fire break out in Kaohsiung steel mill
Taiwan pilot tests positive for COVID after first jab
Taiwan pilot tests positive for COVID after first jab