German companies optimistic about Taiwan’s growth

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A survey published on Monday (May 10) revealed that German companies both expect that Taiwan’s economy will grow and that their own business in the country will improve in the next twelve months.

The survey was conducted by the German Chamber of Commerce Abroad (AHK) in its 140 locations in 92 countries between March 17 and April 9 of this year. It shared similar results with the Business Confidence Survey released by the German Trade Office Taipei (GTOT) in February.

Regarding Taiwan, 74.5 percent of the German companies considered the country’s economy promising for the next 12 months, an 11.2 percent increase from the previous survey by GTOT. Meanwhile, 23.3 percent of companies believed the outlook remained the same.

When it came to business expectations, roughly two-thirds of the companies forecast their business would improve within a year, while not one expected it to worsen. While no respondents planned to lay off employees, about 44 percent planned to recruit.

Despite the positive expectations for Taiwan’s development, the survey also showed challenges for business operations. Decreased demand and trade barriers were considered major problems for the upcoming 12 months, with about 50 percent and 35 percent of companies considering them concerns, respectively. Exchange rates could also pose a challenge, according to 25.6 percent of respondents.

As for the impact of COVID-19, travel restrictions were reckoned to be the biggest problem by 68.3 percent of companies, while 51.2 percent thought it was supply chain problems, and 36.6 percent pegged it as the cancellation of trade fairs and events.

However, only 2.3 percent of companies said they would reduce their investment in Taiwan, with almost one-third planning to invest more. Furthermore, 41.5 percent foresaw economic operations returning to normal in the second half of 2021, while 22 percent predicted the recovery will take place in the first half of the year.

