Movements of new COVID case in New Taipei revealed

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Tuesday (May 11) announced a new local COVID-19 case that is under investigation and listed locations where the infected person had recently visited in New Taipei City.

During a press conference on Tuesday, Health and Welfare Minister and CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced on Tuesday that among the seven local coronavirus cases reported that day, the source of one case's infection has yet to be determined. Chen said that case No. 1,203 is a Taiwanese man in his 60s who has no recent history of traveling abroad. On May 7, he began to experience fatigue, cough, and chills.

He was then admitted to a hospital on May 9 for treatment and testing after he developed a fever. On May 11, he tested positive for COVID-19, with a Ct value of 18.

His source of infection is currently under investigation. The health department has identified a total of 115 contacts in his case, all of whom have entered home isolation, while the search for additional contacts is currently underway.

Chen then provided a preliminary list of locations where the man recently visited while potentially infectious. On the evening of May 4, he dined at the Jing Hua Ting Banquet Hall (晶華亭餐廳), which is located in New Taipei's Xinzhuang District at No. 199 Zhonggang Road.

From 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., he visited the Lailai Massage Parlor (來來按摩) in New Taipei's Luzhou District at No. 116 Changan Street. Later that evening, he dined at the Love Windmill Chinese Restaurant (大風車婚宴會館), also in Luzhou at No. 395 Jixian Road.

*The cycle threshold (Ct) value refers to how many cycles at which fluorescence of the PCR test is detectable. The higher the number of cycles, the longer the virus has gone undetected. The lower the number, the more recent the infection and the higher the viral load.