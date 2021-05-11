Taiwan’s top chipmakers deny impact from airline COVID cluster

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s top semiconductor makers said Tuesday (May 11) that new government measures to contain a coronavirus cluster at the country’s main airline would not affect their exports.

At least 35 people, including pilots at China Airlines (CAL), have been diagnosed as COVID patients, leading the government to recall crews from overseas to be placed in quarantine. The measure has reportedly seriously affected the scheduling of CAL flights.

However, two of the world’s largest chipmakers, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) and United Microelectronics Corp. (UMC), said on Tuesday that their exports would not suffer under the airline’s problems, CNA reported.

According to TSMC, the mass quarantine would not cause any visible impact on its business, while UMC said freight companies handling its exports foresaw no problems.

Advanced Semiconductor Engineering, Inc. (ASE), a major chip testing and packaging company, said the virus measures' short-term impact would be negligible. Yageo Corporation, a maker of passive electronic components, said that its production functioned as usual.

The latter's production mostly uses other means of transportation than airlines, while ASE can rely on other carriers, CNA reported. Both companies had based significant parts of their production inside Taiwan, especially in Kaohsiung City.

The quarantine measures at CAL came as the global automotive industry was facing a shortage of semiconductors, leading to Taiwanese manufacturers pledging to step up their efforts. The country has recorded flourishing exports despite the pandemic.