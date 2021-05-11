Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

Taiwan’s top chipmakers deny impact from airline COVID cluster

TSMC, UMC, ASE, Yageo see no threats to global semiconductor supply

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/05/11 14:31
Taiwan's top chipmakers say impact from CAL virus cluster minimal (Wikicommons, Jon Sullivan photo) 

Taiwan's top chipmakers say impact from CAL virus cluster minimal (Wikicommons, Jon Sullivan photo) 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s top semiconductor makers said Tuesday (May 11) that new government measures to contain a coronavirus cluster at the country’s main airline would not affect their exports.

At least 35 people, including pilots at China Airlines (CAL), have been diagnosed as COVID patients, leading the government to recall crews from overseas to be placed in quarantine. The measure has reportedly seriously affected the scheduling of CAL flights.

However, two of the world’s largest chipmakers, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) and United Microelectronics Corp. (UMC), said on Tuesday that their exports would not suffer under the airline’s problems, CNA reported.

According to TSMC, the mass quarantine would not cause any visible impact on its business, while UMC said freight companies handling its exports foresaw no problems.

Advanced Semiconductor Engineering, Inc. (ASE), a major chip testing and packaging company, said the virus measures' short-term impact would be negligible. Yageo Corporation, a maker of passive electronic components, said that its production functioned as usual.

The latter's production mostly uses other means of transportation than airlines, while ASE can rely on other carriers, CNA reported. Both companies had based significant parts of their production inside Taiwan, especially in Kaohsiung City.

The quarantine measures at CAL came as the global automotive industry was facing a shortage of semiconductors, leading to Taiwanese manufacturers pledging to step up their efforts. The country has recorded flourishing exports despite the pandemic.
semiconductors
China Airlines
CAL
quarantine
COVID-19
TSMC
UMC
ASE
Yageo
auto chip shortage

RELATED ARTICLES

India’s COVID-19 cases dip from peak, calls for shutdown mount
India’s COVID-19 cases dip from peak, calls for shutdown mount
2021/05/10 21:30
Taiwan reports 11 imported COVID cases, 4 from India
Taiwan reports 11 imported COVID cases, 4 from India
2021/05/10 17:44
Taiwan office in India to stay open despite worsening pandemic
Taiwan office in India to stay open despite worsening pandemic
2021/05/10 17:35
China struggling with semiconductor self-sufficiency
China struggling with semiconductor self-sufficiency
2021/05/10 17:02
COVID-positive pilot went to bar in Howard Plaza Hotel Taipei
COVID-positive pilot went to bar in Howard Plaza Hotel Taipei
2021/05/10 16:48

Updated : 2021-05-11 14:48 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan military to sell old radars after F-16 retrofit
Taiwan military to sell old radars after F-16 retrofit
China could alter Taiwan invasion strategy by 2025: Analyst
China could alter Taiwan invasion strategy by 2025: Analyst
China struggling with semiconductor self-sufficiency
China struggling with semiconductor self-sufficiency
Taiwan reports 3 local COVID cases, 1 under investigation
Taiwan reports 3 local COVID cases, 1 under investigation
COVID-positive pilot went to bar in Howard Plaza Hotel Taipei
COVID-positive pilot went to bar in Howard Plaza Hotel Taipei
UNI Air plane makes emergency landing in Taipei
UNI Air plane makes emergency landing in Taipei
Video shows massive fire break out in Kaohsiung steel mill
Video shows massive fire break out in Kaohsiung steel mill
Taiwan pilot tests positive for COVID after first jab
Taiwan pilot tests positive for COVID after first jab
Taiwan International Balloon Festival to kick off July 3
Taiwan International Balloon Festival to kick off July 3
Taiwan’s Kaohsiung sees population drop to lowest level in decade
Taiwan’s Kaohsiung sees population drop to lowest level in decade