Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Philippines records first two cases of Indian coronavirus variant

By REUTERS
2021/05/11 16:00
Health workers talk to patients and relatives at a COVID-19 screening area at a hospital in Manila, Philippines.

Health workers talk to patients and relatives at a COVID-19 screening area at a hospital in Manila, Philippines. (AP photo)

The Philippines has detected its first two cases of a coronavirus variant first identified in India, its health ministry said on Tuesday (May 11).

The variant, known as B.1.617, had been confirmed in two Filipino workers who returned in April from the United Arab Emirates and Oman, Alethea De Guzman, director of the ministry’s epidemiology bureau, told a news conference, adding they had been in isolation since coming back.

In a bid to prevent the entry of a variant, the Philippines has temporarily barred travellers coming from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Nepal, and Bangladesh from entering the country.
Philippines
coronavirus variant
India
pandemic

RELATED ARTICLES

India’s COVID-19 cases dip from peak, calls for shutdown mount
India’s COVID-19 cases dip from peak, calls for shutdown mount
2021/05/10 21:30
Taiwan office in India to stay open despite worsening pandemic
Taiwan office in India to stay open despite worsening pandemic
2021/05/10 17:35
Poll shows 60% of Japanese want Games cancelled
Poll shows 60% of Japanese want Games cancelled
2021/05/10 14:30
Taiwan's China Airlines to reduce cargo flights amid local cluster
Taiwan's China Airlines to reduce cargo flights amid local cluster
2021/05/10 14:06
Eid al-Fitr celebration at Taipei Main Station canceled
Eid al-Fitr celebration at Taipei Main Station canceled
2021/05/10 11:35

Updated : 2021-05-11 16:17 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan military to sell old radars after F-16 retrofit
Taiwan military to sell old radars after F-16 retrofit
Taiwan reports 3 local COVID cases, 1 under investigation
Taiwan reports 3 local COVID cases, 1 under investigation
China struggling with semiconductor self-sufficiency
China struggling with semiconductor self-sufficiency
China could alter Taiwan invasion strategy by 2025: Analyst
China could alter Taiwan invasion strategy by 2025: Analyst
COVID-positive pilot went to bar in Howard Plaza Hotel Taipei
COVID-positive pilot went to bar in Howard Plaza Hotel Taipei
UNI Air plane makes emergency landing in Taipei
UNI Air plane makes emergency landing in Taipei
5 local COVID cases reported in Taiwan's Yilan
5 local COVID cases reported in Taiwan's Yilan
Video shows massive fire break out in Kaohsiung steel mill
Video shows massive fire break out in Kaohsiung steel mill
Taiwan pilot tests positive for COVID after first jab
Taiwan pilot tests positive for COVID after first jab
Salvadoran woman killed by cement mixer on Tainan street
Salvadoran woman killed by cement mixer on Tainan street