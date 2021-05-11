Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Avalanche top Golden Knights 2-1, close in on 1st in West

By W.G. RAMIREZ , Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/05/11 12:46
Colorado Avalanche left wing J.T. Compher (37) scores a goal against Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner (90) during the third period of an N...
Colorado Avalanche celebrate after left wing J.T. Compher (37) scored against the Vegas Golden Knights during the third period of an NHL hockey game M...
Colorado Avalanche center Nazem Kadri (91) skates around Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) during the third period of an NHL hockey...
Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar (8) passes around Vegas Golden Knights' Brayden McNabb during the third period of an NHL hockey game Monday, ...
Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) and Colorado Avalanche left wing Gabriel Landeskog (92) battle for the puck during the third period of...
Colorado Avalanche right wing Valeri Nichushkin (13) attempts a shot against Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Zach Whitecloud (2) during the third peri...
Vegas Golden Knights left wing William Carrier (28) skates around Colorado Avalanche defenseman Jacob MacDonald (26) during the second period of an NH...
Vegas Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) vies for the puck with with Colorado Avalanche defenseman Conor Timmins (22) during the second ...

Colorado Avalanche left wing J.T. Compher (37) scores a goal against Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner (90) during the third period of an N...

Colorado Avalanche celebrate after left wing J.T. Compher (37) scored against the Vegas Golden Knights during the third period of an NHL hockey game M...

Colorado Avalanche center Nazem Kadri (91) skates around Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) during the third period of an NHL hockey...

Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar (8) passes around Vegas Golden Knights' Brayden McNabb during the third period of an NHL hockey game Monday, ...

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) and Colorado Avalanche left wing Gabriel Landeskog (92) battle for the puck during the third period of...

Colorado Avalanche right wing Valeri Nichushkin (13) attempts a shot against Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Zach Whitecloud (2) during the third peri...

Vegas Golden Knights left wing William Carrier (28) skates around Colorado Avalanche defenseman Jacob MacDonald (26) during the second period of an NH...

Vegas Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) vies for the puck with with Colorado Avalanche defenseman Conor Timmins (22) during the second ...

LAS VEGAS (AP) — J.T. Compher scored a go-ahead goal in the third period, Philipp Grubauer made 36 saves, and the Colorado Avalanche preserved their chances to finish in first place in the West Division with a 2-1 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights on Monday night.

Andre Burakovsky also scored for the Avalanche, who trail the Golden Knights by two points atop the division. Vegas has game left, Colorado has two.

Alex Pietrangelo scored for the Golden Knights. Robin Lehner, facing the Avalanche for the first time this season after Marc-Andre Fleury was in net the first seven meetings, stopped 19 shots.

Billed as the most important game of the year for both, neither team disappointed with every inch of space, despite key players missing from both lineups.

Vegas was limited to 15 skaters due to cap restraints and used 10 forwards with five defensemen.

Forward Peyton Krebs suffered a fractured jaw in Saturday’s victory over St. Louis when he was struck with a shot during the second period and is out indefinitely, general manager Kelly McCrimmon said before the game. Defenseman Alec Martinez, who made nine of the team’s 17 blocked shots, was also injured against the Blues and did not play Monday. Forwards Max Pacioretty, Ryan Reaves, and Tomas Nosek remained out of the lineup with injuries.

Colorado, which got star center Nathan Mackinnon back after missing two games, scratched six players, including regular contributors left wing Brandon Saad and defenseman Samuel Girard, who have combined for 55 points this season.

Vegas opened the scoring in the first period, when Pietrangelo fired a rebound of Nic Hague’s shot from the point, with a one-timer from the right dot over the left shoulder of Grubauer.

Alex Tuch had a chance to make it 2-0 when he skated in with William Carrier on an odd-man rush but missed a wide-open net.

The Avalanche, whose second-period plus-36 goal differential is the best in the NHL in any period, got an equalizer seven minutes into the middle frame when Burakovsky waltzed through the slot and lasered a wrist shot glove side to make it 1-1.

Grubauer was a big reason the game remained tied after two periods, as Vegas had 30 scoring chances, compared to Colorado’s 13.

The Avalanche took their first lead of the game when they took advantage of a rather sluggish line change by Vegas in the third period. After the Golden Knights cleared the puck to the neutral zone and made their switch, Compher bolted from the Colorado bench and grabbed the puck while skating into the zone to start the play by dumping it to Conor Timmins, who passed to Alex Newhook. Newhook sent the puck to the crease, where Compher was there to knock it past Lehner and provide the final margin.

UP NEXT

Colorado: Opens a season-ending two-game home series vs. Los Angeles on Wednesday.

Vegas: Finishes the regular season at San Jose on Wednesday.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-05-11 14:47 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan military to sell old radars after F-16 retrofit
Taiwan military to sell old radars after F-16 retrofit
China could alter Taiwan invasion strategy by 2025: Analyst
China could alter Taiwan invasion strategy by 2025: Analyst
China struggling with semiconductor self-sufficiency
China struggling with semiconductor self-sufficiency
Taiwan reports 3 local COVID cases, 1 under investigation
Taiwan reports 3 local COVID cases, 1 under investigation
COVID-positive pilot went to bar in Howard Plaza Hotel Taipei
COVID-positive pilot went to bar in Howard Plaza Hotel Taipei
UNI Air plane makes emergency landing in Taipei
UNI Air plane makes emergency landing in Taipei
Video shows massive fire break out in Kaohsiung steel mill
Video shows massive fire break out in Kaohsiung steel mill
Taiwan pilot tests positive for COVID after first jab
Taiwan pilot tests positive for COVID after first jab
Taiwan International Balloon Festival to kick off July 3
Taiwan International Balloon Festival to kick off July 3
Taiwan’s Kaohsiung sees population drop to lowest level in decade
Taiwan’s Kaohsiung sees population drop to lowest level in decade