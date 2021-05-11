Taiwan’s TSMC sales down 13% in April

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) said Monday (May 10) that sales in April were down 13 percent from the previous month.

Analysts attribute the drop to the traditional slow-season effect in the second quarter on smartphone sales, according to CNA. TSMC said it recorded NT$111.32 billion (US$4 billion) in April sales, down 13.8 percent from March but up 16 percent compared to last year’s April figures.

TSMC sales in the first four months of the year totaled NT$473.73 billion (US$17 billion), up 16.5 percent from the same period last year. The world’s largest contract chipmaker estimates second quarter sales will range between US$12.9 and US$13.2 billion dollars.

The Taiwanese chipmaker could see May and June sales hit NT$127.5 billion and NT$131.8 billion, respectively, according to analysts. TSMC said it expects demand for high-performance computing to be a significant driver of growth during the second quarter.