Monday's Major League Linescores

|Boston
|000
|100
|000
|—
|1
|4
|0
|Baltimore
|010
|001
|02x
|—
|4
|9
|0
M.Pérez, Andriese (6), P.Valdez (8) and Vázquez; López, Scott (6), Lakins Sr. (7), Fry (8), C.Valdez (9) and Severino. W_Scott 2-2. L_Andriese 1-2. Sv_C.Valdez (8). HRs_Baltimore, Mountcastle (4), Mancini (2).
___
|Cincinnati
|010
|601
|330
|—
|14
|15
|0
|Pittsburgh
|010
|000
|000
|—
|1
|5
|0
Mahle, Hembree (6), Garrett (7), Romano (9) and Barnhart; Keller, Underwood Jr. (4), Oviedo (6), Hartlieb (8) and Stallings. W_Mahle 2-1. L_Keller 2-4. HRs_Cincinnati, Suárez (6), Naquin (8). Pittsburgh, Stallings (1).