Monday's Major League Linescores

By Associated Press
2021/05/11 10:02
AMERICAN LEAGUE

Boston 000 100 000 1 4 0
Baltimore 010 001 02x 4 9 0

M.Pérez, Andriese (6), P.Valdez (8) and Vázquez; López, Scott (6), Lakins Sr. (7), Fry (8), C.Valdez (9) and Severino. W_Scott 2-2. L_Andriese 1-2. Sv_C.Valdez (8). HRs_Baltimore, Mountcastle (4), Mancini (2).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
Cincinnati 010 601 330 14 15 0
Pittsburgh 010 000 000 1 5 0

Mahle, Hembree (6), Garrett (7), Romano (9) and Barnhart; Keller, Underwood Jr. (4), Oviedo (6), Hartlieb (8) and Stallings. W_Mahle 2-1. L_Keller 2-4. HRs_Cincinnati, Suárez (6), Naquin (8). Pittsburgh, Stallings (1).

Updated : 2021-05-11 11:44 GMT+08:00

