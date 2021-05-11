Malaysia sues Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan, Coutts over 1MDB

In this May 14, 2015, file photo, construction workers chat in front of a billboard for state investment fund 1 Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) at ... In this May 14, 2015, file photo, construction workers chat in front of a billboard for state investment fund 1 Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) at the fund's flagship Tun Razak Exchange development in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. (AP photo)

Malaysia 1MDB fund is suing units of Deutsche Bank and J.P. Morgan, and Coutts & Co Ltd to recover billions in alleged losses from a corruption scandal at the fund, court documents seen by Reuters showed on Monday (May 10).

1MDB is claiming $1.11 billion from Deutsche Bank (Malaysia) Bhd, $800 million from J.P. Morgan (Switzerland) Ltd and $1.03 billion from Coutts, and interest payments from all of them, according to documents filed at a Kuala Lumpur court.

Malaysia's finance ministry said earlier on Monday that 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) and a former unit have filed 22 civil suits seeking to recover more than $23 billion in assets from entities and people allegedly involved in defrauding them.