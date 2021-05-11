Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Malaysia sues Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan, Coutts over 1MDB

  114
By REUTERS
2021/05/11 10:30
In this May 14, 2015, file photo, construction workers chat in front of a billboard for state investment fund 1 Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) at ...

In this May 14, 2015, file photo, construction workers chat in front of a billboard for state investment fund 1 Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) at ... (AP photo)

Malaysia 1MDB fund is suing units of Deutsche Bank and J.P. Morgan, and Coutts & Co Ltd to recover billions in alleged losses from a corruption scandal at the fund, court documents seen by Reuters showed on Monday (May 10).

1MDB is claiming $1.11 billion from Deutsche Bank (Malaysia) Bhd, $800 million from J.P. Morgan (Switzerland) Ltd and $1.03 billion from Coutts, and interest payments from all of them, according to documents filed at a Kuala Lumpur court.

Malaysia's finance ministry said earlier on Monday that 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) and a former unit have filed 22 civil suits seeking to recover more than $23 billion in assets from entities and people allegedly involved in defrauding them.
Malaysia
1MDB
Deutsche Bank
JP Morgan

RELATED ARTICLES

Malaysia’s 1MDB, ex-unit seek recovery of $23 bln in assets
Malaysia’s 1MDB, ex-unit seek recovery of $23 bln in assets
2021/05/10 23:30
Malaysia issues $800 mln U.S. dollar sustainability sukuk, world's first by a sovereign
Malaysia issues $800 mln U.S. dollar sustainability sukuk, world's first by a sovereign
2021/04/22 12:00
North Korea to sever ties with Malaysia over extradition of citizen to US
North Korea to sever ties with Malaysia over extradition of citizen to US
2021/03/19 10:12
Rapper in Taipei prepares for detention on return to Malaysia
Rapper in Taipei prepares for detention on return to Malaysia
2021/03/13 16:45
African swine fever in Malaysia triggers higher fines in Taiwan
African swine fever in Malaysia triggers higher fines in Taiwan
2021/02/24 20:35

Updated : 2021-05-11 11:43 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan military to sell old radars after F-16 retrofit
Taiwan military to sell old radars after F-16 retrofit
China could alter Taiwan invasion strategy by 2025: Analyst
China could alter Taiwan invasion strategy by 2025: Analyst
Taiwan reports 3 local COVID cases, 1 under investigation
Taiwan reports 3 local COVID cases, 1 under investigation
China struggling with semiconductor self-sufficiency
China struggling with semiconductor self-sufficiency
COVID-positive pilot went to bar in Howard Plaza Hotel Taipei
COVID-positive pilot went to bar in Howard Plaza Hotel Taipei
UNI Air plane makes emergency landing in Taipei
UNI Air plane makes emergency landing in Taipei
Video shows massive fire break out in Kaohsiung steel mill
Video shows massive fire break out in Kaohsiung steel mill
Taiwan pilot tests positive for COVID after first jab
Taiwan pilot tests positive for COVID after first jab
Taiwan International Balloon Festival to kick off July 3
Taiwan International Balloon Festival to kick off July 3
Shoemaker tops Forbes list of Taiwan’s richest business people
Shoemaker tops Forbes list of Taiwan’s richest business people