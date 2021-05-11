Kaplan Singapore and Murdoch University support youth development in esports

First private education institution (PEI) to support the student esports development platform

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 11 May 2021 - Kaplan in Singapore and its university partner, Murdoch University, announce their joint support for Campus Legends, an esports platform that sees the development of young gaming talents in Singapore. Organised by the Singapore Cybersports & Online Gaming Association (SCOGA) for the third year, this is the first time a PEI is supporting the event. Students from Kaplan and Murdoch University will compete in Campus Legends, an opportunity to help aspiring youth in the gaming industry level up in terms of skill sets.

To be held from 12 June to 8 August 2021, Campus Legends is an inter-school tournament featuring two of the most popular esports titles in Singapore -- Mobile Legends: Bang Bang and League of Legends. Through the partnership, Kaplan and Murdoch University aim to actively support aspiring gaming and esports talent in Singapore by raising awareness on avenues to acquire the skills needed to work in both the international gaming industry and information technology industry. The partnership also offers a valuable experience for the students to showcase their talent in competitive gaming. Four teams (two for each esports title), comprising five players each, will represent Kaplan and Murdoch University to compete in the tournament.

Kaplan and Murdoch University recognise the fast-growing gaming industry in Singapore. They provide relevant Diploma and Degree programmes for students to gain a competitive edge in areas, such as games development, software design and production, mobile application design, as well as marketing and events management, developing ready talent to contribute to the sector.

Mr Joe Keen Poon, President at Kaplan in Singapore said: "As Singapore ramps up plans to anchor its position as the region's esports hub, building the capabilities of our human capital will be a critical success factor. Kaplan and our university partner, Murdoch University are thrilled to partner with SCOGA this year, allowing our students the opportunity to participate in this meaningful youth-driven esports event in Singapore. Asia, the driving force for esports growth worldwide, will continue to see the potential for the esports industry's eco-system flourish at an exponential rate. Through relevant courses in areas such as games development, events management, marketing and communications, we are committed to doing our part to help local talent level up in terms of in-demand skill sets and stand out among the competition as they pursue their passions in this area."

Professor Peter Waring, Pro Vice Chancellor of Transnational Education and Singapore Dean at Murdoch University added: "Murdoch University is very excited to be a key sponsor of Campus Legends this year and we thank SCOGA for this opportunity. Murdoch is a serious player in esports through our programmes in Games Software Design and Production and our esports student association. We see a very bright future for the esports industry in Singapore and are very proud to be playing a role in its continued success".





Kaplan and Murdoch University students in Singapore can register to participate in Campus Legends here: http://bit.ly/CL-RF. Registration closes on 14 May 2021 (Friday).





About Kaplan in Singapore

Kaplan in Singapore is part of Kaplan Inc., one of the world's most diverse education providers and is the largest subsidiary of Graham Holdings, formerly The Washington Post Company. To date, Kaplan in Singapore has students from over 35 countries and regions, and has served over 65,000 graduates. With over 500 academic programmes for higher learning and professional certification courses available for skills development, Kaplan provides opportunities for individuals to pursue lifelong learning.

To find out more about Kaplan Singapore, visit www.kaplan.com.sg.





About Murdoch University





Murdoch University is an Australian public university with a long history of successful delivery of degree courses in Singapore. A strong testament to our recognition and quality lies in the fact that there are over 20,000 graduates of Murdoch University in Singapore.





We have the widest range of Double Majors Degree options across 22 specialisations offered by any university in Singapore, along with a suite of postgraduate programmes, giving students a great deal of choice and flexibility when it comes to pursing an education of their interest and making them much more competitive when they graduate and join the labour market.





To improve career readiness and employability, Murdoch EDGE @ Kaplan offers our students and graduates a myriad of services that include industry events, seminars, entrepreneurship training and access to business leaders and mentors to forge new networks.





