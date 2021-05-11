Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Shootout wounds 5 as miners enter Indigenous land in Brazil

By MAURICIO SAVARESE , Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/05/11 06:12
Shootout wounds 5 as miners enter Indigenous land in Brazil

SAO PAULO (AP) — Indigenous leaders in Brazil's Amazon told authorities Monday that five people were wounded in a half-hour shootout that erupted after miners entered their land in Roraima state near the border with Venezuela.

The report from the Yanomami-Yek’wana group sent to Brazil's indigenous agency FUNAI, and obtained by The Associated Press said four miners and one Indigenous person were wounded. It said the incident was triggered by miners coming on seven boats Monday morning.

President Jair Bolsonaro took office in 2019 with pledges to develop the vast Amazon region and has repeatedly said he opposes relatively small Indigenous groups controlling vast swaths of territory.

A report by the non-profit group Instituto Socioambiental said at the end of March that illegal miners ignoring the COVID-19 pandemic had intruded into 30% of Yanomami territory in 2020. It said the miners devastated areas last year equivalent to 500 soccer fields.

Also in March, federal prosecutors warned there was a danger of clashes in northern Brazil between the Munduruku people and mining prospectors armed with rifles and handguns who entered Indigenous lands in the Tapajós River basin of Para state.

Updated : 2021-05-11 07:12 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan military to sell old radars after F-16 retrofit
Taiwan military to sell old radars after F-16 retrofit
China could alter Taiwan invasion strategy by 2025: Analyst
China could alter Taiwan invasion strategy by 2025: Analyst
Taiwan reports 3 local COVID cases, 1 under investigation
Taiwan reports 3 local COVID cases, 1 under investigation
COVID-positive pilot went to bar in Howard Plaza Hotel Taipei
COVID-positive pilot went to bar in Howard Plaza Hotel Taipei
UNI Air plane makes emergency landing in Taipei
UNI Air plane makes emergency landing in Taipei
China struggling with semiconductor self-sufficiency
China struggling with semiconductor self-sufficiency
Taiwan pilot tests positive for COVID after first jab
Taiwan pilot tests positive for COVID after first jab
Taiwan International Balloon Festival to kick off July 3
Taiwan International Balloon Festival to kick off July 3
Shoemaker tops Forbes list of Taiwan’s richest business people
Shoemaker tops Forbes list of Taiwan’s richest business people
Video shows massive fire break out in Kaohsiung steel mill
Video shows massive fire break out in Kaohsiung steel mill