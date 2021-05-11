Alexa
Chargers agree to terms with lineman Christian Covington

By Associated Press
2021/05/11 05:35
COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Defensive lineman Christian Covington has agreed to terms with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Covington will be going into his seventh season. He started 14 games at defensive tackle for the Cincinnati Bengals last year and posted a career-high 39 tackles. Covington was drafted in the sixth round by Houston in 2015, where he spent four seasons. He also was with Dallas in 2019.

Covington has 8.5 sacks, 22 quarterback hits, 15 tackles for loss and a forced fumble during his career.

