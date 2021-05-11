Alexa
Coty, Marriott fall; Party City, Viatris rise

By Associated Press
2021/05/11 04:20
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:

Air Products and Chemicals Inc., up $2.98 to $293.53.

The supplier of industrial gases reported weak fiscal second-quarter profit.

Marriott International Inc., down $6.03 to $140.66.

The hotel chain reported weak first-quarter earnings and revenue.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc., up $2.41 to $142.36.

The construction and technical services company beat Wall Street's fiscal second-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.

Viatris Inc., up 96 cents to $15.04.

The generic drugmaker reported surprisingly good first-quarter financial results and announced a quarterly dividend.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc., down 35 cents to $2.21.

The outdoor advertising company's first-quarter revenue fell short of of Wall Street forecasts.

Bonanza Creek Energy Inc., up $2.56 to $40.

The oil and gas company is merging with Extraction Oil & Gas in an all-stock deal.

Coty Inc., down $1.34 to $9.

The maker of CoverGirl and other beauty products fell short of analysts' fiscal third-quarter earnings forecasts.

Party City Holdco Inc., up 88 cents to $8.84.

The party supplies chain reported a smaller loss than Wall Street expected.

Updated : 2021-05-11 05:41 GMT+08:00

