Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Consultant: West Virginia city was bombarded with opioids

By Associated Press
2021/05/11 04:12
Consultant: West Virginia city was bombarded with opioids

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A new analysis of opioids in West Virginia shows the city of Huntington and its surrounding county were overwhelmed with shipments of prescription drugs, nearly all of which came from three large drug distributors on trial in a landmark case.

Data consultant Craig McCann of Washington, D.C., testified for the plaintiffs Monday in a lawsuit against distributors AmerisourceBergen Drug Co., Cardinal Health Inc. and McKesson Corp., The Herald-Dispatch reported.

According to McCann, an analysis of data showed that from 2006 to 2014, about 110 million doses of hydrocodone and oxycodone were shipped to Cabell County and Huntington, which accuse the three distributors in federal court of fueling the area's opioid epidemic.

About 90% of the shipments originated from the defendants, who unsuccessfully objected to McCann's testimony.

During the nine-year period, there were an average 39.9 hydrocodone and oxycodone doses per person shipped nationally, compared to an average of 72 doses per person in West Virginia and 122 doses per person in Cabell County and Huntington.

When 12 other opiates were included, the numbers grew to 48.8 doses per person annually nationwide. That figure nearly doubled for West Virginia and nearly tripled for Cabell County, McCann said.

The county and city argue that “The Big Three” drug distributors created a “public nuisance” by flooding the area with prescription pain pills and ignored the signs that the community was being ravaged by addiction.

Attorneys for the manufacturers last week attempted to shift the blame away from their clients by arguing that what happens after delivery is out of the suppliers’ control. They argued West Virginia’s labor-intensive mining and industrial sectors may have led to workers with a greater need for painkillers. They also pointed out that the companies had no authority over illicit street drugs, the cause of the current crisis.

The trial could last into mid-June.

Similar lawsuits have resulted in multimillion-dollar settlements, but this is the first time the allegations have wound up at federal trial. The result could have huge effects on hundreds of similar lawsuits that have been filed across the country.

Huntington was once ground zero for the addiction epidemic until a quick response program that formed in 2017 drove the overdose rate down. But the pandemic undid much of the progress.

Updated : 2021-05-11 05:41 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan military to sell old radars after F-16 retrofit
Taiwan military to sell old radars after F-16 retrofit
China could alter Taiwan invasion strategy by 2025: Analyst
China could alter Taiwan invasion strategy by 2025: Analyst
Taiwan reports 3 local COVID cases, 1 under investigation
Taiwan reports 3 local COVID cases, 1 under investigation
COVID-positive pilot went to bar in Howard Plaza Hotel Taipei
COVID-positive pilot went to bar in Howard Plaza Hotel Taipei
UNI Air plane makes emergency landing in Taipei
UNI Air plane makes emergency landing in Taipei
Taiwan pilot tests positive for COVID after first jab
Taiwan pilot tests positive for COVID after first jab
Taiwan International Balloon Festival to kick off July 3
Taiwan International Balloon Festival to kick off July 3
Shoemaker tops Forbes list of Taiwan’s richest business people
Shoemaker tops Forbes list of Taiwan’s richest business people
China struggling with semiconductor self-sufficiency
China struggling with semiconductor self-sufficiency
Foodpanda reveals which Taiwan universities' students love delivery the most
Foodpanda reveals which Taiwan universities' students love delivery the most