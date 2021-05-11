Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/05/11 03:53
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for June delivery rose 2 cents to $64.92 a barrel Monday. Brent crude oil for July delivery rose 4 cents to $68.32 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for June delivery was little changed at $2.13 a gallon. June heating oil rose 1 cent to $2.02 a gallon. June natural gas fell 3 cents to $2.93 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for June delivery rose $6.30 to $1,837.60 an ounce. Silver for July delivery rose 1 cent to $27.49 an ounce and July copper fell 3 cents to $4.72 a pound.

The dollar rose to 108.83 Japanese yen from 108.62 Japanese yen. The euro fell to $1.2145 from $1.2165.

Updated : 2021-05-11 05:40 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan military to sell old radars after F-16 retrofit
Taiwan military to sell old radars after F-16 retrofit
China could alter Taiwan invasion strategy by 2025: Analyst
China could alter Taiwan invasion strategy by 2025: Analyst
Taiwan reports 3 local COVID cases, 1 under investigation
Taiwan reports 3 local COVID cases, 1 under investigation
COVID-positive pilot went to bar in Howard Plaza Hotel Taipei
COVID-positive pilot went to bar in Howard Plaza Hotel Taipei
UNI Air plane makes emergency landing in Taipei
UNI Air plane makes emergency landing in Taipei
Taiwan pilot tests positive for COVID after first jab
Taiwan pilot tests positive for COVID after first jab
Taiwan International Balloon Festival to kick off July 3
Taiwan International Balloon Festival to kick off July 3
Shoemaker tops Forbes list of Taiwan’s richest business people
Shoemaker tops Forbes list of Taiwan’s richest business people
China struggling with semiconductor self-sufficiency
China struggling with semiconductor self-sufficiency
Foodpanda reveals which Taiwan universities' students love delivery the most
Foodpanda reveals which Taiwan universities' students love delivery the most