Todd Frazier, 2-time All-Star hitting .086, cut by Pirates

By Associated Press
2021/05/11 03:52
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Two-time All-Star infielder Todd Frazier was designated for assignment by the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday after hitting .086 in 13 games.

Frazier, 35, had just three hits in 35 at-bats with no home runs and four RBIs.

The Pirates made the move to open a roster spot for outfielder Ben Gamel, who was claimed off waivers Sunday from the Cleveland Indians.

The Pirates signed Frazier to a minor league contract after he spent last year’s pandemic-shortened season with the Texas Rangers and New York Mets. The 11-year veteran has a .241 career batting average with 218 home runs.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-05-11 05:40 GMT+08:00

