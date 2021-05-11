New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:
(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|COFFEE C
|May
|148.05
|Down 4.85
|May
|153.00
|153.00
|147.60
|147.60
|Down 4.70
|Jul
|150.00
|Down 4.80
|Jul
|152.95
|153.45
|147.50
|148.05
|Down 4.85
|Sep
|154.60
|155.30
|149.40
|150.00
|Down 4.80
|Dec
|157.25
|157.80
|151.90
|152.45
|Down 4.80
|Mar
|159.50
|159.85
|153.95
|154.55
|Down 4.80
|May
|160.15
|160.30
|154.75
|155.40
|Down 4.75
|Jul
|160.60
|160.60
|155.30
|155.80
|Down 4.75
|Sep
|160.65
|160.75
|155.75
|155.95
|Down 4.70
|Dec
|160.70
|160.75
|155.55
|156.10
|Down 4.60
|Mar
|160.95
|161.00
|156.35
|156.35
|Down 4.60
|May
|161.35
|161.40
|156.75
|156.75
|Down 4.60
|Jul
|157.20
|Down 4.60
|Sep
|157.60
|Down 4.60
|Dec
|158.10
|Down 4.60
|Mar
|162.25
|162.25
|158.10
|158.10
|Down 4.55