BC-US--Coffee, US

By Associated Press
2021/05/11 03:17
New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:

(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
COFFEE C
May 148.05 Down 4.85
May 153.00 153.00 147.60 147.60 Down 4.70
Jul 150.00 Down 4.80
Jul 152.95 153.45 147.50 148.05 Down 4.85
Sep 154.60 155.30 149.40 150.00 Down 4.80
Dec 157.25 157.80 151.90 152.45 Down 4.80
Mar 159.50 159.85 153.95 154.55 Down 4.80
May 160.15 160.30 154.75 155.40 Down 4.75
Jul 160.60 160.60 155.30 155.80 Down 4.75
Sep 160.65 160.75 155.75 155.95 Down 4.70
Dec 160.70 160.75 155.55 156.10 Down 4.60
Mar 160.95 161.00 156.35 156.35 Down 4.60
May 161.35 161.40 156.75 156.75 Down 4.60
Jul 157.20 Down 4.60
Sep 157.60 Down 4.60
Dec 158.10 Down 4.60
Mar 162.25 162.25 158.10 158.10 Down 4.55

Updated : 2021-05-11 05:39 GMT+08:00

