Chief: Texas police shoot man who was firing gun in home

By Associated Press
2021/05/11 03:00
LANCASTER, Texas (AP) — Officers in a Dallas suburb fatally shot a man who was firing a gun in a home Monday, hours after he was released from a hospital where his mental health had been evaluated, a police chief said.

Lancaster police Chief Samuel Urbanski said officers were dispatched to a home Sunday night after receiving a report that a man was refusing to let a woman leave. They took the man to a hospital for evaluation and he was later released, Urbanski said during a Monday news conference.

On Monday morning, police in the city about 16 miles (26 kilometers) south of downtown Dallas received a report of a shooting and arrived to find the same man firing a gun in a different home occupied by a woman and two children, Urbanski said.

The chief said officers “engaged” and fatally wounded the man, who was later pronounced dead at a hospital. He said the other people in the home were not injured, but did not identify them nor say whether it was the same woman from the Sunday call.

Urbanski did not name the man who was killed, say who is investigating the shooting, or provide further details on what happened or the man's mental health. He did not answer questions during the brief news conference and the department has not responded to requests for comment.

Updated : 2021-05-11 05:38 GMT+08:00

