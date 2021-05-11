Alexa
Mets to put deGrom on injured list with right side tightness

By Associated Press
2021/05/11 02:56
New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom tosses the ball during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Sunday, May 9...
NEW YORK (AP) — Jacob deGrom will placed on the injured list by the New York Mets with tightness in his right side, a move that will keep the ace from taking the mound until May 20 at the earliest.

The Mets said an MRI on Sunday night was “clean of any issues.” The team said it will place him on the injured list before Tuesday's series opener against Baltimore, a move that will be retroactive to Monday.

A 32-year-old right-hander, deGrom is 3-2 with a 0.68 ERA and 65 strikeouts and seven walks in in 40 innings over six starts.

