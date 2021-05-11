Mets to put deGrom on injured list with right side tightness

New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Sunday, May 9, 2021,... New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Sunday, May 9, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom leaves the field against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Sunday, May 9, 2021, in New York. deGrom left the game... New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom leaves the field against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Sunday, May 9, 2021, in New York. deGrom left the game in the sixth inning after throwing only two warmup pitches. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom (48) leaves the mound during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Sunday,... New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom (48) leaves the mound during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Sunday, May 9, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom (48) leaves the field during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Sunday,... New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom (48) leaves the field during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Sunday, May 9, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

New York Mets catcher James McCann, left, and starting pitcher Jacob deGrom (48) stand with home plate umpire Manny Gonzalez, center, while waiting fo... New York Mets catcher James McCann, left, and starting pitcher Jacob deGrom (48) stand with home plate umpire Manny Gonzalez, center, while waiting for the team trainer and manager before dGrom left the mound without throwing a pitch to a batter during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Sunday, May 9, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom, left, reacts before leaving the mound without throwing a pitch during the sixth inning of a baseball game... New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom, left, reacts before leaving the mound without throwing a pitch during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Sunday, May 9, 2021, in New York. Home plate umpire Manny Gonzalez, second from left, the Mets trainer, second from right, and Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) look on. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom tosses the ball during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Sunday, May 9... New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom tosses the ball during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Sunday, May 9, 2021, in New York. deGrom left the game in the sixth inning after throwing only two warmup pitches. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

NEW YORK (AP) — Jacob deGrom will placed on the injured list by the New York Mets with tightness in his right side, a move that will keep the ace from taking the mound until May 20 at the earliest.

The Mets said an MRI on Sunday night was “clean of any issues.” The team said it will place him on the injured list before Tuesday's series opener against Baltimore, a move that will be retroactive to Monday.

A 32-year-old right-hander, deGrom is 3-2 with a 0.68 ERA and 65 strikeouts and seven walks in in 40 innings over six starts.

