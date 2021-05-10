Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home

China search team hunts for escaped leopard

By Deutsche Welle
2021/05/10 09:21

The hunt was on for the last of three escaped leopards in China on Monday as videos of the felines were circulated amid online clamor.

Officials detained staff from the Hangzhou Safari Park, who are accused of trying to conceal the breakout for almost a week.

There have been frequent criticisms of Chinese zoos and wildlife parks over repeated revelations of inhumane conditions and deadly but avoidable incidents.

Spotted by a drone

A search team was reported to be on the trail of the third feline on Sunday, tracking paw prints that were discovered a day earlier.

The team has deployed hunting dogs and drones in the search.

One drone reportedly spotted the last leopard early on Sunday, but it fled when people attempted to approach it.

Hangzhou residents first reported seeing a leopard on the loose on May 1.

However, the safari park only acknowledged the escapes on Saturday after the news went viral.

Officials said that the two leopards that had been recaptured were in good health.

What was the criticism?

The safari park said it was "sincerely sorry" for not announcing the incident sooner.

The park said it delayed the announcement to avoid causing panic, and because the leopards were young and believed to be less aggressive.

Management is facing criticism for both allowing the animals to escape as well as not alerting the public to potential danger in a timely fashion.

Authorities are probing the cause of the animals' escape and have quizzed staff who were in charge.

The park has been closed temporarily while it reviews safety and management issues.

The escape garnered extra media attention, taking place over the five-day Labor Holidays in China, which see many tourists visit Hangzhou.

rc/rt (AFP, AP)

Updated : 2021-05-11 04:08 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan military to sell old radars after F-16 retrofit
Taiwan military to sell old radars after F-16 retrofit
China could alter Taiwan invasion strategy by 2025: Analyst
China could alter Taiwan invasion strategy by 2025: Analyst
Taiwan reports 3 local COVID cases, 1 under investigation
Taiwan reports 3 local COVID cases, 1 under investigation
COVID-positive pilot went to bar in Howard Plaza Hotel Taipei
COVID-positive pilot went to bar in Howard Plaza Hotel Taipei
UNI Air plane makes emergency landing in Taipei
UNI Air plane makes emergency landing in Taipei
Taiwan pilot tests positive for COVID after first jab
Taiwan pilot tests positive for COVID after first jab
Taiwan International Balloon Festival to kick off July 3
Taiwan International Balloon Festival to kick off July 3
Shoemaker tops Forbes list of Taiwan’s richest business people
Shoemaker tops Forbes list of Taiwan’s richest business people
Foodpanda reveals which Taiwan universities' students love delivery the most
Foodpanda reveals which Taiwan universities' students love delivery the most
Video shows massive fire break out in Kaohsiung steel mill
Video shows massive fire break out in Kaohsiung steel mill