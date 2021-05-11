Alexa
Padres and Rockies rained out, doubleheader on Wednesday

By Associated Press
2021/05/11 01:53
Colorado Rockies starting pitcher German Marquez throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Sunday, May 9, 2021...
Colorado Rockies starting pitcher German Marquez throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Sunday, May 9, 2021...

DENVER (AP) — The game between the San Diego Padres and Colorado Rockies scheduled for Monday night was postponed due to a forecast that called for inclement weather.

The Padres and Rockies were set to begin a three-game series at Coors Field. They will play Tuesday and then a traditional doubleheader Wednesday. The first game will start at 3:10 EDT and the second no later than 45 minutes after the conclusion of the first game.

Both games of the doubleheader will be seven innings.

Jon Gray was scheduled to start Monday and figures to be bumped to Tuesday. The Padres were slated to throw Dinelson Lamet.

The forecast Tuesday is calling for more cold and rainy weather with a chance for snow.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-05-11 04:07 GMT+08:00

