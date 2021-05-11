English Results

LONDON (AP) - Results from English football:
Newcastle 0, Arsenal 2
Man United vs. Liverpool, 11:30 a.m. ppd
Tottenham 4, Sheffield United 0
West Brom 1, Wolverhampton 1
Burnley 1, West Ham 2
Leicester 2, Newcastle 4
Leeds 3, Tottenham 1
Sheffield United 0, Crystal Palace 2
Man City 1, Chelsea 2
Liverpool 2, Southampton 0
Wolverhampton 2, Brighton 1
Aston Villa 1, Man United 3
West Ham 0, Everton 1
Arsenal 3, West Brom 1
Fulham vs. Burnley, 3 p.m.
Man United vs. Leicester, 1 p.m.
Southampton vs. Crystal Palace, 3:15 p.m.
Chelsea vs. Arsenal, 3:15 p.m.
Aston Villa vs. Everton, 1 p.m.
Man United vs. Liverpool, 3:15 p.m.
Newcastle vs. Man City, 3 p.m.
Burnley vs. Leeds, 7:30 a.m.
Southampton vs. Fulham, 10 a.m.
Brighton vs. West Ham, 3 p.m.
Crystal Palace vs. Aston Villa, 7 a.m.
Tottenham vs. Wolverhampton, 9:05 a.m.
West Brom vs. Liverpool, 11:30 a.m.
Everton vs. Sheffield United, 2 p.m.
Southampton vs. Leeds, 1 p.m.
Man United vs. Fulham, 1 p.m.
Brighton vs. Man City, 2 p.m.
Chelsea vs. Leicester, 3:15 p.m.
Tottenham vs. Aston Villa, 1 p.m.
Newcastle vs. Sheffield United, 1 p.m.
Everton vs. Wolverhampton, 1 p.m.
Crystal Palace vs. Arsenal, 2 p.m.
West Brom vs. West Ham, 3:15 p.m.
Burnley vs. Liverpool, 3:15 p.m.
Luton Town 0, Rotherham 0
Reading 2, Huddersfield 2
QPR 3, Luton Town 1
Nottingham Forest 1, Preston 2
Middlesbrough 0, Wycombe 3
Derby 3, Sheffield Wednesday 3
Coventry 6, Millwall 1
Cardiff 1, Rotherham 1
Bristol City 1, Brentford 3
Bournemouth 0, Stoke 2
Blackburn 5, Birmingham 2
Barnsley 2, Norwich 2
Watford 2, Swansea 0
Bournemouth vs. Brentford, 1 p.m.
Barnsley vs. Swansea, 3:15 p.m.
Shrewsbury 0, Ipswich 0
Blackpool 2, Doncaster 0
Charlton 3, Lincoln 1
Sunderland 1, Northampton 1
Portsmouth 0, Accrington Stanley 1
Oxford United 4, Burton Albion 0
Milton Keynes Dons 0, Rochdale 3
Lincoln 0, AFC Wimbledon 0
Ipswich 3, Fleetwood Town 1
Gillingham 1, Plymouth 0
Doncaster 1, Peterborough 4
Crewe 3, Shrewsbury 2
Charlton 1, Hull 0
Blackpool 1, Bristol Rovers 0
Wigan 3, Swindon 4
Oxford United vs. Blackpool, 1 p.m.
Lincoln vs. Sunderland, 1 p.m.
Blackpool vs. Oxford United, 2:45 p.m.
Southend 1, Newport County 1
Scunthorpe 0, Stevenage 1
Port Vale 0, Mansfield Town 3
Oldham 0, Forest Green 3
Morecambe 2, Bradford 0
Exeter 1, Barrow 1
Crawley Town 1, Bolton 4
Cheltenham 4, Harrogate Town 1
Carlisle 0, Walsall 0
Cambridge United 3, Grimsby Town 0
Tranmere 0, Colchester 0
Salford 3, Leyton Orient 0
Newport County vs. Forest Green, 3:15 p.m.
Tranmere vs. Morecambe, 1 p.m.
Aldershot vs. Dover Athletic, 8 a.m. ppd
Boreham Wood 5, Kings Lynn 1
Bromley 1, Hartlepool 0
Chesterfield 0, Torquay United 2
Dagenham and Redbridge 3, Woking 1
Maidenhead United 2, Wrexham 2
Solihull Moors 4, Altrincham 0
Stockport County 4, Wealdstone 0
Weymouth 0, Barnet 2
Yeovil 0, Halifax Town 3
Notts County 3, Sutton United 2
Dover Athletic vs. Stockport County, 8 a.m. ppd
Sutton United 2, Weymouth 0
Wealdstone 0, Dagenham and Redbridge 5
Woking 1, Chesterfield 4
Wrexham 3, Yeovil 0
Kings Lynn vs. Solihull Moors, 10 a.m. ppd
Hartlepool 2, Maidenhead United 4
Halifax Town 0, Boreham Wood 1
Barnet 1, Notts County 4
Altrincham vs. Eastleigh, 10 a.m. ppd
Torquay United 0, Bromley 0
Solihull Moors vs. Weymouth, 2 p.m.
Stockport County vs. Dagenham and Redbridge, 2 p.m.
Aldershot vs. Yeovil, 2 p.m.
Chesterfield vs. Kings Lynn, 2:45 p.m.
Maidenhead United vs. Notts County, 2:45 p.m.
Wealdstone vs. Bromley, 2:45 p.m.
Sutton United vs. Woking, 3 p.m.
Notts County vs. Dover Athletic, 8 a.m. ppd
Solihull Moors vs. Woking, 10 a.m.
Stockport County vs. Torquay United, 10 a.m.
Weymouth vs. Altrincham, 10 a.m.
Yeovil vs. Kings Lynn, 10 a.m.
Maidenhead United vs. Sutton United, 10 a.m.
Eastleigh vs. Barnet, 10 a.m.
Dagenham and Redbridge vs. Halifax Town, 10 a.m.
Chesterfield vs. Wealdstone, 10 a.m.
Boreham Wood vs. Wrexham, 10 a.m.
Aldershot vs. Hartlepool, 10 a.m.
Notts County vs. Bromley, 10 a.m.
Solihull Moors vs. Barnet, 2 p.m.
Wrexham vs. Notts County, 2 p.m.
Aldershot vs. Eastleigh, 2 p.m.
Weymouth vs. Boreham Wood, 2:45 p.m.
Yeovil vs. Maidenhead United, 2:45 p.m.