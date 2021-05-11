Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Lafayette Square near the White House reopens to public

By AAMER MADHANI , Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/05/11 00:21
From left, Eliana Lord, Carly Mihovich, Stephanie Justice, and Nick Hansen, visiting from Columbia, S.C., take a photo at Lafayette Park, across the s...
Lafayette Park, across the street from the White House, reopens in a limited capacity in Washington, Monday, May 10, 2021. Fencing remains in place ar...
Lafayette Park, across the street from the White House, reopens in a limited capacity in Washington, Monday, May 10, 2021. Fencing remains in place ar...
Lafayette Park, across the street from the White House, reopens in a limited capacity in Washington, Monday, May 10, 2021. Fencing remains in place ar...
Lafayette Park, across the street from the White House, reopens in a limited capacity in Washington, Monday, May 10, 2021. Fencing remains in place ar...
Lafayette Park, across the street from the White House, reopens in a limited capacity in Washington, Monday, May 10, 2021. Fencing remains in place ar...
Lafayette Park, across the street from the White House, reopens in a limited capacity in Washington, Monday, May 10, 2021. Fencing remains in place ar...
Lafayette Park, across the street from the White House, reopens in a limited capacity in Washington, Monday, May 10, 2021. Fencing remains in place ar...
Lafayette Park, across the street from the White House, reopens in a limited capacity in Washington, Monday, May 10, 2021. Fencing remains in place ar...
Charity Struthers with Signature Tours brings a group of students into Lafayette Park, across the street from the White House, as it reopens in a limi...
From left, Eliana Lord, Carly Mihovich, Stephanie Justice, and Nick Hansen, visiting from Columbia, S.C., take a photo at Lafayette Park, across the s...
Lafayette Park, across the street from the White House, reopens in a limited capacity in Washington, Monday, May 10, 2021. Fencing remains in place ar...

From left, Eliana Lord, Carly Mihovich, Stephanie Justice, and Nick Hansen, visiting from Columbia, S.C., take a photo at Lafayette Park, across the s...

Lafayette Park, across the street from the White House, reopens in a limited capacity in Washington, Monday, May 10, 2021. Fencing remains in place ar...

Lafayette Park, across the street from the White House, reopens in a limited capacity in Washington, Monday, May 10, 2021. Fencing remains in place ar...

Lafayette Park, across the street from the White House, reopens in a limited capacity in Washington, Monday, May 10, 2021. Fencing remains in place ar...

Lafayette Park, across the street from the White House, reopens in a limited capacity in Washington, Monday, May 10, 2021. Fencing remains in place ar...

Lafayette Park, across the street from the White House, reopens in a limited capacity in Washington, Monday, May 10, 2021. Fencing remains in place ar...

Lafayette Park, across the street from the White House, reopens in a limited capacity in Washington, Monday, May 10, 2021. Fencing remains in place ar...

Lafayette Park, across the street from the White House, reopens in a limited capacity in Washington, Monday, May 10, 2021. Fencing remains in place ar...

Lafayette Park, across the street from the White House, reopens in a limited capacity in Washington, Monday, May 10, 2021. Fencing remains in place ar...

Charity Struthers with Signature Tours brings a group of students into Lafayette Park, across the street from the White House, as it reopens in a limi...

From left, Eliana Lord, Carly Mihovich, Stephanie Justice, and Nick Hansen, visiting from Columbia, S.C., take a photo at Lafayette Park, across the s...

Lafayette Park, across the street from the White House, reopens in a limited capacity in Washington, Monday, May 10, 2021. Fencing remains in place ar...

WASHINGTON (AP) — Lafayette Square, the park across from the White House, reopened Monday to the public nearly a year after federal authorities fenced off the area at the height of nationwide protests over policing following the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

The square, which offers perhaps the best view of the White House to the public, was closed after U.S. Park Police officers last June forcefully dispersed protesters who had gathered near the White House.

The protesters were ejected from the square shortly before then-President Donald Trump walked across the park to stand near St. John's Church to pose before cameras holding a Bible. The church had been damaged the night before Trump's photo-op, when a fire was set in the basement of the building during protests.

Fencing still surrounds the square named after the American Revolutionary War hero, but entryways on the northern side of the park were quietly opened to the public on Monday morning.

The U.S. Secret Service did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the park, but officers near the park confirmed that it had been opened to the public.

Lafayette Square has long been one of the nation’s most prominent venues for demonstrations.

Derek Chauvin, 45, the white Minneapolis police officer who was caught on video kneeling on the neck of Floyd for more than nine minutes, was convicted last month of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter for the death of Floyd, who was Black.

The Justice Department last week announced that Chauvin and three other former Minneapolis officers were indicted by a federal grand jury on charges of violating the civil rights of Floyd.

Updated : 2021-05-11 02:35 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan military to sell old radars after F-16 retrofit
Taiwan military to sell old radars after F-16 retrofit
China could alter Taiwan invasion strategy by 2025: Analyst
China could alter Taiwan invasion strategy by 2025: Analyst
Taiwan reports 3 local COVID cases, 1 under investigation
Taiwan reports 3 local COVID cases, 1 under investigation
COVID-positive pilot went to bar in Howard Plaza Hotel Taipei
COVID-positive pilot went to bar in Howard Plaza Hotel Taipei
UNI Air plane makes emergency landing in Taipei
UNI Air plane makes emergency landing in Taipei
Taiwan pilot tests positive for COVID after first jab
Taiwan pilot tests positive for COVID after first jab
Taiwan International Balloon Festival to kick off July 3
Taiwan International Balloon Festival to kick off July 3
Shoemaker tops Forbes list of Taiwan’s richest business people
Shoemaker tops Forbes list of Taiwan’s richest business people
Foodpanda reveals which Taiwan universities' students love delivery the most
Foodpanda reveals which Taiwan universities' students love delivery the most
Video shows massive fire break out in Kaohsiung steel mill
Video shows massive fire break out in Kaohsiung steel mill