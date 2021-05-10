Alexa
NBA ref diagnosed with cancer, will miss rest of season

By Associated Press
2021/05/10 23:55
NEW YORK (AP) — Veteran referee Tony Brown, who worked his first NBA Finals last season, has been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and will miss the rest of the season.

The NBA announced Monday that the 54-year-old has been undergoing treatment since his diagnosis last month.

Brown has officiated 1,109 regular-season games, 35 playoff games and the 2018 All-Star Game in Los Angeles in his 19 seasons as an NBA official.

Before moving to the NBA, Brown worked for four seasons in both the NBA G League and CBA and three seasons in the WNBA. During that time, he refereed the 2002 WNBA Finals, the 2002 WNBA All-Star Game and the 2001 CBA Finals.

“Tony is a beloved member of the NBA family, and in particular, our officiating family,” said Monty McCutchen, NBA senior vice president for referee development and training. “In addition to exemplifying what it means to be a world class referee on the court, Tony also touches so many lives off the court."

Updated : 2021-05-11 01:06 GMT+08:00

