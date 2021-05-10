Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

1 killed, 3 wounded in Los Angeles shooting at crowded party

By Associated Press
2021/05/10 22:30
1 killed, 3 wounded in Los Angeles shooting at crowded party

LOS ANGELES (AP) — One person was killed and three others were wounded in a shooting at a crowded party in Los Angeles, authorities said.

The shooters were believed to be two gunmen who walked up to the party late Sunday in a residential area of Hollywood near the Sunset Gower Studios.

Police Capt. Brian Bixler said the motive was unknown and he asked witnesses to come forward.

“We would really like to know exactly what transpired here,” he said. “There was a lot of people, so we know somebody saw something.”

One person died at the scene and three other gunshot victims were taken to hospitals, said Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Brian Humphrey.

Another person had an unspecified, non-life-threatening injury and an additional person had an unspecified medical complaint, he said.

“It’s the most egregious thing you can do — indiscriminate fire into any kind of party,” police Lt. John Radtke said.

Updated : 2021-05-10 23:37 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan military to sell old radars after F-16 retrofit
Taiwan military to sell old radars after F-16 retrofit
Shoemaker tops Forbes list of Taiwan’s richest business people
Shoemaker tops Forbes list of Taiwan’s richest business people
Foreign teacher, cram school face charges for girl's spinal injuries
Foreign teacher, cram school face charges for girl's spinal injuries
China could alter Taiwan invasion strategy by 2025: Analyst
China could alter Taiwan invasion strategy by 2025: Analyst
Taiwan pilot tests positive for COVID after first jab
Taiwan pilot tests positive for COVID after first jab
Chinese Overwatch gamers cry foul over South Korean's comments on Taiwan
Chinese Overwatch gamers cry foul over South Korean's comments on Taiwan
Fearsome cosplayers from Taiwan, 'most dangerous place on Earth'
Fearsome cosplayers from Taiwan, 'most dangerous place on Earth'
Taiwan reports 3 local COVID cases, 1 under investigation
Taiwan reports 3 local COVID cases, 1 under investigation
COVID-positive pilot went to bar in Howard Plaza Hotel Taipei
COVID-positive pilot went to bar in Howard Plaza Hotel Taipei
Taiwan wants to join UK’s quarantine-free green list
Taiwan wants to join UK’s quarantine-free green list