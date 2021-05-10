Alexa
AHL Glance

By Associated Press
2021/05/10 22:09
All Times EDT

AHL Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Providence 25 15 6 2 2 34 78 60
Hartford 24 14 9 1 0 29 82 74
Bridgeport 24 8 14 2 0 18 59 81
Canadian Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Laval 31 22 6 2 1 47 103 74
Manitoba 32 18 11 2 1 39 101 86
Belleville 29 13 15 1 0 27 77 93
Toronto 27 11 14 0 2 24 85 96
Stockton 29 10 17 2 0 22 75 92
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Chicago 29 18 8 1 2 39 115 84
Texas 35 16 16 3 0 35 109 114
Iowa 31 15 12 4 0 34 97 105
Cleveland 26 15 8 1 2 33 94 76
Grand Rapids 28 14 10 3 1 32 86 83
Rockford 29 11 17 1 0 23 79 105
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Hershey 31 22 7 2 0 46 102 73
Syracuse 30 18 9 3 0 39 115 87
Lehigh Valley 28 17 7 3 1 38 89 84
WB/Scranton 30 12 12 4 2 30 88 101
Utica 24 13 10 0 1 27 81 85
Rochester 25 10 12 2 1 23 83 106
Binghamton 31 6 18 5 2 19 81 118
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
San Diego 41 24 16 1 0 49 145 137
Henderson 35 23 12 0 0 46 112 94
Bakersfield 36 22 13 0 1 45 122 94
San Jose 35 15 14 4 2 36 104 124
Ontario 38 15 19 4 0 34 124 143
Colorado 31 14 14 2 1 31 96 96
Tucson 34 13 19 2 0 28 97 114

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Sunday's Games

Manitoba 4, Toronto 3

Lehigh Valley 6, WB/Scranton 2

Colorado 7, Ontario 5

Iowa 2, Rockford 0

Texas 3, Tucson 1

Monday's Games

Rockford at Chicago, 3 p.m.

Syracuse at Utica, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Grand Rapids at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Laval at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Manitoba at Belleville, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Laval at Toronto, 3 p.m.

Chicago at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Binghamton, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Utica, 7 p.m.

Texas at Iowa, 8 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Bakersfield at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Updated : 2021-05-10 23:37 GMT+08:00

