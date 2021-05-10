All Times EDT
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Providence
|25
|15
|6
|2
|2
|34
|78
|60
|Hartford
|24
|14
|9
|1
|0
|29
|82
|74
|Bridgeport
|24
|8
|14
|2
|0
|18
|59
|81
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Laval
|31
|22
|6
|2
|1
|47
|103
|74
|Manitoba
|32
|18
|11
|2
|1
|39
|101
|86
|Belleville
|29
|13
|15
|1
|0
|27
|77
|93
|Toronto
|27
|11
|14
|0
|2
|24
|85
|96
|Stockton
|29
|10
|17
|2
|0
|22
|75
|92
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Chicago
|29
|18
|8
|1
|2
|39
|115
|84
|Texas
|35
|16
|16
|3
|0
|35
|109
|114
|Iowa
|31
|15
|12
|4
|0
|34
|97
|105
|Cleveland
|26
|15
|8
|1
|2
|33
|94
|76
|Grand Rapids
|28
|14
|10
|3
|1
|32
|86
|83
|Rockford
|29
|11
|17
|1
|0
|23
|79
|105
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Hershey
|31
|22
|7
|2
|0
|46
|102
|73
|Syracuse
|30
|18
|9
|3
|0
|39
|115
|87
|Lehigh Valley
|28
|17
|7
|3
|1
|38
|89
|84
|WB/Scranton
|30
|12
|12
|4
|2
|30
|88
|101
|Utica
|24
|13
|10
|0
|1
|27
|81
|85
|Rochester
|25
|10
|12
|2
|1
|23
|83
|106
|Binghamton
|31
|6
|18
|5
|2
|19
|81
|118
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|San Diego
|41
|24
|16
|1
|0
|49
|145
|137
|Henderson
|35
|23
|12
|0
|0
|46
|112
|94
|Bakersfield
|36
|22
|13
|0
|1
|45
|122
|94
|San Jose
|35
|15
|14
|4
|2
|36
|104
|124
|Ontario
|38
|15
|19
|4
|0
|34
|124
|143
|Colorado
|31
|14
|14
|2
|1
|31
|96
|96
|Tucson
|34
|13
|19
|2
|0
|28
|97
|114
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Manitoba 4, Toronto 3
Lehigh Valley 6, WB/Scranton 2
Colorado 7, Ontario 5
Iowa 2, Rockford 0
Texas 3, Tucson 1
Rockford at Chicago, 3 p.m.
Syracuse at Utica, 7 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Laval at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Manitoba at Belleville, 7 p.m.
San Jose at Henderson, 10 p.m.
Laval at Toronto, 3 p.m.
Chicago at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Binghamton, 7 p.m.
Rochester at Utica, 7 p.m.
Texas at Iowa, 8 p.m.
San Diego at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Bakersfield at Henderson, 10 p.m.