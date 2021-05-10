All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Boston
|22
|13
|.629
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-4
|10-9
|12-4
|New York
|18
|16
|.529
|3½
|_
|7-3
|W-2
|11-9
|7-7
|Tampa Bay
|19
|17
|.528
|3½
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|7-10
|12-7
|Toronto
|17
|16
|.515
|4
|½
|6-4
|L-1
|7-4
|10-12
|Baltimore
|15
|19
|.441
|6½
|3
|5-5
|L-3
|4-13
|11-6
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Chicago
|19
|13
|.594
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-3
|9-6
|10-7
|Cleveland
|18
|14
|.563
|1
|_
|7-3
|W-1
|8-7
|10-7
|Kansas City
|16
|17
|.485
|3½
|1½
|1-9
|L-8
|8-12
|8-5
|Minnesota
|12
|20
|.375
|7
|5
|5-5
|L-1
|6-11
|6-9
|Detroit
|10
|24
|.294
|10
|8
|2-8
|W-1
|5-10
|5-14
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Oakland
|21
|15
|.583
|_
|_
|5-5
|L-1
|13-11
|8-4
|Houston
|18
|16
|.529
|2
|_
|5-5
|W-1
|9-8
|9-8
|Seattle
|18
|17
|.514
|2½
|½
|5-5
|L-2
|9-8
|9-9
|Texas
|18
|18
|.500
|3
|1
|7-3
|W-2
|9-10
|9-8
|Los Angeles
|15
|18
|.455
|4½
|2½
|3-7
|W-1
|8-9
|7-9
___
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|16
|13
|.552
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-5
|9-4
|7-9
|Philadelphia
|18
|17
|.514
|1
|1
|6-4
|L-2
|13-6
|5-11
|Atlanta
|17
|17
|.500
|1½
|1½
|5-5
|W-2
|9-8
|8-9
|Miami
|15
|18
|.455
|3
|3
|4-5
|L-2
|8-9
|7-9
|Washington
|13
|17
|.433
|3½
|3½
|5-5
|L-2
|8-8
|5-9
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|St. Louis
|21
|14
|.600
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-3
|12-8
|9-6
|Milwaukee
|19
|16
|.543
|2
|_
|4-6
|W-2
|8-8
|11-8
|Chicago
|17
|17
|.500
|3½
|1½
|7-3
|L-1
|13-8
|4-9
|Cincinnati
|15
|16
|.484
|4
|2
|6-4
|L-1
|10-7
|5-9
|Pittsburgh
|14
|19
|.424
|6
|4
|2-8
|W-1
|5-7
|9-12
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|San Francisco
|20
|14
|.588
|_
|_
|5-5
|L-1
|12-4
|8-10
|San Diego
|19
|16
|.543
|1½
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|9-10
|10-6
|Los Angeles
|18
|17
|.514
|2½
|1
|2-8
|L-1
|8-5
|10-12
|Arizona
|15
|19
|.441
|5
|3½
|3-7
|L-6
|6-5
|9-14
|Colorado
|12
|22
|.353
|8
|6½
|3-7
|L-3
|10-8
|2-14
___
Boston 4, Baltimore 3
N.Y. Yankees 3, Washington 2
Texas 10, Seattle 2
Chicago White Sox 9, Kansas City 3
Houston 7, Toronto 4
Tampa Bay 4, Oakland 3
L.A. Angels 2, L.A. Dodgers 1
Minnesota at Detroit, ppd.
Cincinnati at Cleveland, ppd.
Boston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Texas at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Texas (Lyles 1-2) at San Francisco (Webb 1-3), 3:45 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Alzolay 1-2) at Cleveland (Bieber 3-2), 6:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Means 4-0) at N.Y. Mets (Stroman 3-3), 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Singer 1-3) at Detroit (Boyd 2-3), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 1-1) at Tampa Bay (Patiño 1-0), 7:10 p.m.
Oakland (Bassitt 2-2) at Boston (Eovaldi 4-2), 7:10 p.m.
Toronto (Ray 1-1) at Atlanta (TBD), 7:20 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Ohtani 1-0) at Houston (McCullers Jr. 2-1), 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Maeda 2-2) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 2-0), 8:10 p.m.
Seattle (Kikuchi 1-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 1-0), 10:10 p.m.
Baltimore at N.Y. Mets, 12:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Oakland at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
___
N.Y. Yankees 3, Washington 2
Milwaukee 2, Miami 1, 10 innings
N.Y. Mets 4, Arizona 2
St. Louis 2, Colorado 0
Pittsburgh 6, Chicago Cubs 5
San Diego 11, San Francisco 1
L.A. Angels 2, L.A. Dodgers 1
Atlanta 6, Philadelphia 1
Cincinnati at Cleveland, ppd.
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
San Diego at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Miami at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Texas at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Texas (Lyles 1-2) at San Francisco (Webb 1-3), 3:45 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Alzolay 1-2) at Cleveland (Bieber 3-2), 6:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Hoffman 2-2) at Pittsburgh (Brubaker 2-2), 6:35 p.m.
Philadelphia (Anderson 1-3) at Washington (Fedde 2-3), 7:05 p.m.
Baltimore (Means 4-0) at N.Y. Mets (Stroman 3-3), 7:10 p.m.
Toronto (Ray 1-1) at Atlanta (TBD), 7:20 p.m.
St. Louis (Kim 1-0) at Milwaukee (Peralta 3-1), 7:40 p.m.
San Diego (Darvish 3-1) at Colorado (TBD), 8:40 p.m.
Miami (López 0-2) at Arizona (Bumgarner 3-2), 9:40 p.m.
Seattle (Kikuchi 1-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 1-0), 10:10 p.m.
Baltimore at N.Y. Mets, 12:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
San Diego at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Toronto at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
St. Louis at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
Miami at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.