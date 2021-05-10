All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA New York City FC 2 1 1 7 9 3 New England 2 1 1 7 5 5 New York 2 2 0 6 7 5 Orlando City 1 0 3 6 5 2 Nashville 1 0 3 6 6 4 Columbus 1 0 2 5 3 1 Atlanta 1 1 2 5 5 4 Montreal 1 1 2 5 6 6 Inter Miami CF 1 1 2 5 5 5 Philadelphia 1 2 1 4 3 4 D.C. United 1 3 0 3 4 9 Toronto FC 0 2 1 1 4 8 Chicago 0 3 1 1 3 9 Cincinnati 0 2 1 1 2 10

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA Seattle 3 0 1 10 10 2 San Jose 3 1 0 9 10 5 LA Galaxy 3 1 0 9 8 8 Vancouver 2 1 1 7 5 3 Sporting Kansas City 2 1 1 7 6 6 Colorado 2 1 1 7 5 5 Real Salt Lake 2 1 0 6 6 4 Austin FC 2 2 0 6 5 5 FC Dallas 1 1 2 5 6 5 Los Angeles FC 1 1 2 5 5 4 Houston 1 1 2 5 5 5 Portland 1 3 0 3 4 8 Minnesota United 0 4 0 0 3 10

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Sunday, May 2

Miami 0, Nashville 0, tie

Seattle 3, LA Galaxy 0

Colorado 1, Vancouver 0

Friday, May 7

San Jose 2, Real Salt Lake 1

Saturday, May 8

Philadelphia 2, Chicago 0

New York 2, Toronto FC 0

Columbus 3, D.C. United 1

Nashville 2, New England 0

Vancouver 2, Montreal 0

Houston 1, FC Dallas 1, tie

New York City FC 1, Orlando City 1, tie

LA Galaxy 2, Los Angeles FC 1

Colorado 3, Minnesota 2

Sunday, May 9

Atlanta 1, Miami 1, tie

Seattle 2, Portland 1

Sporting Kansas City 2, Austin FC 1

Wednesday, May 12

Columbus at Toronto FC, 7 p.m.

New England at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Montreal at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Minnesota, 9 p.m.

Seattle at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday, May 13

Chicago at D.C. United, 8 p.m.

Saturday, May 15

Toronto FC at New York City FC, 1 p.m.

Austin FC at LA Galaxy, 3:30 p.m.

Montreal at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

New York at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

FC Dallas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Houston at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Nashville at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

Portland at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Sunday, May 16

Vancouver at Sporting Kansas City, 2 p.m.

Miami at Cincinnati, 4 p.m.

Columbus at New England, 6 p.m.

Orlando City at D.C. United, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Seattle, 9:30 p.m.