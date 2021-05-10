Alexa
NHL Expanded Scoring Leaders

By Associated Press
2021/05/10 22:10
Through Monday, May 10, 2021

Player Team GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S Pct
Connor McDavid Edmonton 53 32 68 100 26 20 9 0 10 192 16.7
Leon Draisaitl Edmonton 53 30 49 79 30 22 15 1 8 160 18.8
Mitchell Marner Toronto 54 20 47 67 24 20 0 0 5 153 13.1
Brad Marchand Boston 52 28 39 67 25 46 4 4 5 141 19.9
Patrick Kane Chicago 55 15 51 66 -7 14 3 0 3 185 8.1
Nathan MacKinnon Colorado 47 20 45 65 22 37 8 0 2 204 9.8
Auston Matthews Toronto 50 40 25 65 24 10 10 0 12 214 18.7
Sidney Crosby Pittsburgh 55 24 38 62 8 26 5 1 5 159 15.1
Jonathan Huberdeau Florida 55 20 41 61 12 36 5 0 1 122 16.4
Mikko Rantanen Colorado 49 30 31 61 25 32 9 0 7 170 17.6
Mark Stone Vegas 53 21 39 60 25 28 6 1 8 95 22.1
Artemi Panarin N.Y. Rangers 42 17 41 58 14 6 5 0 1 106 16.0
Mark Scheifele Winnipeg 53 20 38 58 -8 12 4 0 4 114 17.5
Jake Guentzel Pittsburgh 56 23 34 57 7 28 6 0 7 141 16.3
Sebastian Aho Carolina 55 24 33 57 18 30 7 3 7 145 16.6
Aleksander Barkov Florida 49 26 31 57 11 14 7 1 6 174 14.9
Alex DeBrincat Chicago 51 31 23 54 4 12 9 1 7 153 20.3
Nicklas Backstrom Washington 54 15 38 53 0 14 5 0 0 90 16.7
Max Pacioretty Vegas 48 24 27 51 20 14 6 0 6 174 13.8
Kirill Kaprizov Minnesota 54 27 24 51 11 16 8 0 3 152 17.8

Updated : 2021-05-10 23:35 GMT+08:00

