ECHL Glance

All Times EDT
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|55
|34
|17
|2
|2
|72
|189
|152
|Indy
|52
|29
|19
|4
|0
|62
|157
|152
|Greenville
|60
|28
|18
|11
|3
|70
|172
|181
|Orlando
|55
|29
|20
|5
|1
|64
|169
|179
|Jacksonville
|56
|28
|22
|3
|3
|62
|165
|164
|South Carolina
|58
|25
|19
|10
|4
|64
|174
|185
|Wheeling
|54
|18
|30
|5
|1
|42
|162
|198
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Fort Wayne
|37
|23
|10
|3
|1
|50
|136
|98
|Wichita
|60
|36
|16
|6
|2
|80
|186
|157
|Allen
|59
|37
|19
|2
|1
|77
|193
|164
|Utah
|59
|27
|21
|5
|6
|65
|168
|184
|Rapid City
|59
|28
|27
|3
|1
|60
|172
|190
|Tulsa
|60
|26
|25
|7
|2
|61
|144
|166
|Kansas City
|58
|23
|25
|8
|2
|56
|161
|178
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Jacksonville 6, Wheeling 3
Allen 5, Tulsa 3
Greenville at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Indy at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Indy at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.
Jacksonville at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Allen at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
No games scheduled