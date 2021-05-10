All Times EDT
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|y-Pittsburgh
|56
|37
|16
|3
|77
|196
|156
|x-Washington
|55
|35
|15
|5
|75
|189
|162
|x-Boston
|54
|32
|15
|7
|71
|164
|132
|x-N.Y. Islanders
|55
|32
|17
|6
|70
|154
|125
|N.Y. Rangers
|56
|27
|23
|6
|60
|177
|157
|Philadelphia
|55
|24
|23
|8
|56
|159
|199
|New Jersey
|55
|19
|29
|7
|45
|143
|190
|Buffalo
|56
|15
|34
|7
|37
|138
|199
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|y-Carolina
|55
|36
|11
|8
|80
|179
|131
|x-Florida
|55
|36
|14
|5
|77
|185
|153
|x-Tampa Bay
|55
|36
|16
|3
|75
|181
|143
|x-Nashville
|55
|30
|23
|2
|62
|151
|154
|Dallas
|55
|22
|19
|14
|58
|153
|150
|Chicago
|55
|24
|25
|6
|54
|157
|181
|Detroit
|56
|19
|27
|10
|48
|127
|171
|Columbus
|56
|18
|26
|12
|48
|137
|187
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|x-Vegas
|54
|39
|13
|2
|80
|184
|122
|x-Colorado
|53
|36
|13
|4
|76
|184
|131
|x-Minnesota
|54
|35
|14
|5
|75
|178
|149
|x-St. Louis
|53
|24
|20
|9
|57
|156
|166
|Arizona
|56
|24
|26
|6
|54
|153
|176
|San Jose
|55
|21
|27
|7
|49
|151
|193
|Los Angeles
|53
|21
|26
|6
|48
|141
|157
|Anaheim
|56
|17
|30
|9
|43
|126
|179
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|y-Toronto
|54
|35
|13
|6
|76
|182
|140
|x-Edmonton
|53
|33
|18
|2
|68
|174
|144
|x-Winnipeg
|53
|28
|22
|3
|59
|160
|149
|Montreal
|54
|24
|21
|9
|57
|153
|160
|Calgary
|52
|23
|26
|3
|49
|138
|149
|Ottawa
|55
|22
|28
|5
|49
|153
|187
|Vancouver
|49
|20
|26
|3
|43
|132
|163
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season's temporary realignment.
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
Chicago 4, Dallas 2
Calgary 6, Ottawa 1
Edmonton at Montreal, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Boston, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Florida, 7 p.m.
Carolina at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Dallas at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Vancouver at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Colorado at Vegas, 10 p.m.
St. Louis at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.
Boston at Washington, 7 p.m.
Vancouver at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Edmonton at Montreal, 5 p.m.
Toronto at Ottawa, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Minnesota at St. Louis, 9 p.m.
Vegas at San Jose, 9 p.m.
Minnesota at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Vancouver at Calgary, 9 p.m.