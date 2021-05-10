All Times EDT

NHL

East Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA y-Pittsburgh 56 37 16 3 77 196 156 x-Washington 55 35 15 5 75 189 162 x-Boston 54 32 15 7 71 164 132 x-N.Y. Islanders 55 32 17 6 70 154 125 N.Y. Rangers 56 27 23 6 60 177 157 Philadelphia 55 24 23 8 56 159 199 New Jersey 55 19 29 7 45 143 190 Buffalo 56 15 34 7 37 138 199

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA y-Carolina 55 36 11 8 80 179 131 x-Florida 55 36 14 5 77 185 153 x-Tampa Bay 55 36 16 3 75 181 143 x-Nashville 55 30 23 2 62 151 154 Dallas 55 22 19 14 58 153 150 Chicago 55 24 25 6 54 157 181 Detroit 56 19 27 10 48 127 171 Columbus 56 18 26 12 48 137 187

West Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA x-Vegas 54 39 13 2 80 184 122 x-Colorado 53 36 13 4 76 184 131 x-Minnesota 54 35 14 5 75 178 149 x-St. Louis 53 24 20 9 57 156 166 Arizona 56 24 26 6 54 153 176 San Jose 55 21 27 7 49 151 193 Los Angeles 53 21 26 6 48 141 157 Anaheim 56 17 30 9 43 126 179

North Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA y-Toronto 54 35 13 6 76 182 140 x-Edmonton 53 33 18 2 68 174 144 x-Winnipeg 53 28 22 3 59 160 149 Montreal 54 24 21 9 57 153 160 Calgary 52 23 26 3 49 138 149 Ottawa 55 22 28 5 49 153 187 Vancouver 49 20 26 3 43 132 163

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season's temporary realignment.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

Sunday's Games

Chicago 4, Dallas 2

Calgary 6, Ottawa 1

Monday's Games

Edmonton at Montreal, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Boston, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Florida, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Vegas, 10 p.m.

St. Louis at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Boston at Washington, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Edmonton at Montreal, 5 p.m.

Toronto at Ottawa, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Minnesota at St. Louis, 9 p.m.

Vegas at San Jose, 9 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Minnesota at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at Calgary, 9 p.m.