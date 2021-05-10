Alexa
American League Glance

By Associated Press
2021/05/10 22:01
All Times EDT

East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 22 13 .629 _
New York 18 16 .529
Tampa Bay 19 17 .528
Toronto 17 16 .515 4
Baltimore 15 19 .441
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 19 13 .594 _
Cleveland 18 14 .563 1
Kansas City 16 17 .485
Minnesota 12 20 .375 7
Detroit 10 24 .294 10
West Division
W L Pct GB
Oakland 21 15 .583 _
Houston 18 16 .529 2
Seattle 18 17 .514
Texas 18 18 .500 3
Los Angeles 15 18 .455

___

Sunday's Games

Boston 4, Baltimore 3

N.Y. Yankees 3, Washington 2

Texas 10, Seattle 2

Chicago White Sox 9, Kansas City 3

Houston 7, Toronto 4

Tampa Bay 4, Oakland 3

L.A. Angels 2, L.A. Dodgers 1

Minnesota at Detroit, ppd.

Cincinnati at Cleveland, ppd.

Monday's Games

Boston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Texas (Lyles 1-2) at San Francisco (Webb 1-3), 3:45 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Alzolay 1-2) at Cleveland (Bieber 3-2), 6:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Means 4-0) at N.Y. Mets (Stroman 3-3), 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Singer 1-3) at Detroit (Boyd 2-3), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 1-1) at Tampa Bay (Patiño 1-0), 7:10 p.m.

Oakland (Bassitt 2-2) at Boston (Eovaldi 4-2), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Ray 1-1) at Atlanta (TBD), 7:20 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Ohtani 1-0) at Houston (McCullers Jr. 2-1), 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Maeda 2-2) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 2-0), 8:10 p.m.

Seattle (Kikuchi 1-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 1-0), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Baltimore at N.Y. Mets, 12:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Updated : 2021-05-10 23:34 GMT+08:00

