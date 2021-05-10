American League Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|22
|13
|.629
|_
|New York
|18
|16
|.529
|3½
|Tampa Bay
|19
|17
|.528
|3½
|Toronto
|17
|16
|.515
|4
|Baltimore
|15
|19
|.441
|6½
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|19
|13
|.594
|_
|Cleveland
|18
|14
|.563
|1
|Kansas City
|16
|17
|.485
|3½
|Minnesota
|12
|20
|.375
|7
|Detroit
|10
|24
|.294
|10
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Oakland
|21
|15
|.583
|_
|Houston
|18
|16
|.529
|2
|Seattle
|18
|17
|.514
|2½
|Texas
|18
|18
|.500
|3
|Los Angeles
|15
|18
|.455
|4½
___
Boston 4, Baltimore 3
N.Y. Yankees 3, Washington 2
Texas 10, Seattle 2
Chicago White Sox 9, Kansas City 3
Houston 7, Toronto 4
Tampa Bay 4, Oakland 3
L.A. Angels 2, L.A. Dodgers 1
Minnesota at Detroit, ppd.
Cincinnati at Cleveland, ppd.
Boston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Texas at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Texas (Lyles 1-2) at San Francisco (Webb 1-3), 3:45 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Alzolay 1-2) at Cleveland (Bieber 3-2), 6:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Means 4-0) at N.Y. Mets (Stroman 3-3), 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Singer 1-3) at Detroit (Boyd 2-3), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 1-1) at Tampa Bay (Patiño 1-0), 7:10 p.m.
Oakland (Bassitt 2-2) at Boston (Eovaldi 4-2), 7:10 p.m.
Toronto (Ray 1-1) at Atlanta (TBD), 7:20 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Ohtani 1-0) at Houston (McCullers Jr. 2-1), 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Maeda 2-2) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 2-0), 8:10 p.m.
Seattle (Kikuchi 1-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 1-0), 10:10 p.m.
Baltimore at N.Y. Mets, 12:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Oakland at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.