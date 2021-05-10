Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

UK standards watchdog looking into Johnson's Mustique stay

By Associated Press
2021/05/10 21:56
UK standards watchdog looking into Johnson's Mustique stay

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s parliamentary ethics watchdog confirmed Monday that she is investigating Prime Minister Boris Johnson over a vacation in the Caribbean just before the coronavirus pandemic.

Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards Kathryn Stone listed Johnson as one of nine lawmakers who are under investigation for potential breaches of Parliament’s code of conduct.

The probe concerns a New Year’s break on the island of Mustique that Johnson took with his fiancée Carrie Symonds in December 2019 and January 2020.

Johnson has declared the stay as a as a “benefit in kind” from businessman David Ross, who has a villa on the island. Ross initially said he did not pay for the vacation, but later said he “facilitated” accommodation valued at 15,000 pounds ($21,000).

Johnson’s spokesman, Max Blain, said the prime minister “transparently declared the benefit in kind.”

“Clearly the rules are set out and it’s important that everyone abides by them, as the prime minister has done throughout,” he said.

Johnson is facing a separate probe into who paid for renovations to his official Downing Street residence in London. The Electoral Commission is looking into whether any funds used to pay for renovating the apartment should have been declared under the law on political donations, amid claims Johnson received a loan from his Conservative Party for the work.

Updated : 2021-05-10 23:34 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan military to sell old radars after F-16 retrofit
Taiwan military to sell old radars after F-16 retrofit
Shoemaker tops Forbes list of Taiwan’s richest business people
Shoemaker tops Forbes list of Taiwan’s richest business people
Foreign teacher, cram school face charges for girl's spinal injuries
Foreign teacher, cram school face charges for girl's spinal injuries
China could alter Taiwan invasion strategy by 2025: Analyst
China could alter Taiwan invasion strategy by 2025: Analyst
Taiwan pilot tests positive for COVID after first jab
Taiwan pilot tests positive for COVID after first jab
Chinese Overwatch gamers cry foul over South Korean's comments on Taiwan
Chinese Overwatch gamers cry foul over South Korean's comments on Taiwan
Fearsome cosplayers from Taiwan, 'most dangerous place on Earth'
Fearsome cosplayers from Taiwan, 'most dangerous place on Earth'
Taiwan reports 3 local COVID cases, 1 under investigation
Taiwan reports 3 local COVID cases, 1 under investigation
COVID-positive pilot went to bar in Howard Plaza Hotel Taipei
COVID-positive pilot went to bar in Howard Plaza Hotel Taipei
Taiwan wants to join UK’s quarantine-free green list
Taiwan wants to join UK’s quarantine-free green list