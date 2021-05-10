Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Report: Israeli helicopter strike on Syria wounds 1 person

By Associated Press
2021/05/10 21:09
Report: Israeli helicopter strike on Syria wounds 1 person

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — An Israeli helicopter gunship opened fire on Monday on a home at the edge of Syria’s Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, wounding one person, Syrian state TV reported.

The TV said the unidentified man, reported to be a civilian, was taken to hospital for treatment following the attack on the southern Quneitra region.

The attack came days after a similar attack by an Israeli helicopter on Quneitra that did not inflict casualties, according to Syrian state media. And on May 5, Israel fired missiles toward northwestern Syria, killing one person and wounding six.

Israel has launched hundreds of strikes against Iran-linked military targets in Syria over the years but rarely acknowledges or discusses such operations.

Updated : 2021-05-10 23:33 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan military to sell old radars after F-16 retrofit
Taiwan military to sell old radars after F-16 retrofit
Shoemaker tops Forbes list of Taiwan’s richest business people
Shoemaker tops Forbes list of Taiwan’s richest business people
Foreign teacher, cram school face charges for girl's spinal injuries
Foreign teacher, cram school face charges for girl's spinal injuries
China could alter Taiwan invasion strategy by 2025: Analyst
China could alter Taiwan invasion strategy by 2025: Analyst
Taiwan pilot tests positive for COVID after first jab
Taiwan pilot tests positive for COVID after first jab
Chinese Overwatch gamers cry foul over South Korean's comments on Taiwan
Chinese Overwatch gamers cry foul over South Korean's comments on Taiwan
Fearsome cosplayers from Taiwan, 'most dangerous place on Earth'
Fearsome cosplayers from Taiwan, 'most dangerous place on Earth'
Taiwan reports 3 local COVID cases, 1 under investigation
Taiwan reports 3 local COVID cases, 1 under investigation
COVID-positive pilot went to bar in Howard Plaza Hotel Taipei
COVID-positive pilot went to bar in Howard Plaza Hotel Taipei
Taiwan wants to join UK’s quarantine-free green list
Taiwan wants to join UK’s quarantine-free green list