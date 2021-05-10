Invasive catfish removed from Taipei’s Neihu District

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taipei Park and Street Light Office (PSLO) on Saturday (May 8) teamed up with the Taiwan Ocean Conservation and Fisheries Sustainability Foundation to remove 783 invasive Amazon sailfin catfish from Bihu, which is a lake in the city’s Neihu District.

The office said the ecology in Neihu’s Bihu and Dahu lakes has been devastated by the invasive species as a result of people releasing them after keeping them as pets. All the catfish caught were over 30 centimeters long, the office added.

Amazon sailfin catfish are omnivorous and will eat fish eggs, seriously interrupting the reproduction of native fish and wreaking ecological havoc in the lake, according to the office.

The foundation said that in addition to 783 Amazon sailfin catfish, 666 fish of other invasive species were also caught, with only one indigenous carp taken by mistake. The office will continue to hold catfish removal activities in the future, it added.



(PSLO photos)