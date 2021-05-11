Lake Jiaming hikers can now receive certificates

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Now hikers who visit Lake Jiaming in Taiwan’s Central Mountain Range can receive a special certificate for a small price, according to the Taitung Forest District Office (TFDO).

The forest office said that for the price of NT$450 (US$15.52) and a photo, hikers can receive a “Lake Jiaming National Trail Hiking Certificate” that verifies their accomplishment.

Jointly designed by the office, designer Yeh Chung-yi (葉忠宜), and artist Page Tsou (鄒駿昇), the certificate contains a poem titled “The Mirror of the Moon” by Bunun Tribe poet Salizan Takisvilainanis (沙力浪) printed inside.

The Jiaming trail has unique views and a rich ecology, with attractions that include Blackwater Pond, a mountain lake tucked away in the woods at an altitude above 3,000 meters. Lake Jiaming is located at the end of the trail and perched at an altitude of 3,310 meters.

Nearby Xiangyang Mountain and Sancha Mountain, two peaks taller than 3,000 meters and included in the celebrated Taiwan 100 Peaks, are also worth visiting



Lake Jiaming National Trail Hiking Certificate



Blackwater Pond



Jiaming trail (Taitung Forest District Office photos)