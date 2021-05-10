Acer Reports April Consolidated Revenues at NT$24.95 Billion, Up 26.3% YoY; Year-to-April Revenues Grew by 40.7% YoY

TAIPEI, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Acer Inc. (TWSE: 2353) announced its consolidated revenues for April at NT$24.95 billion, up 26.3% year-on-year (YoY). For year-to-April, consolidated revenues were NT$96.51 billion, up 40.7% YoY. Among the product lines:

Notebooks grew by 39.5% YoY in April

Monitors grew by 37.3% YoY in April

Gaming line [1] grew by 119.9% YoY in April

Acer's multiple business engines continue their momentum, and the listed subsidiaries all announced their revenues for April and year-to-date. In addition, for April, Highpoint Service Network grew by 141.8% YoY, GadgeTek grew by 57.2% YoY, and Acer ITS grew by 102.1% YoY.

[1] Includes gaming related products and businesses

